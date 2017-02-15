House of Cards: Democrats Planning Nixon-Style Impeachment for Trump

Citing four current and former American officials, The New York Times reported Tuesday that some of Trump's associates allegedly had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.
The media outlet claimed that one of Trump's advisors allegedly spotted communicating with Russian security agents was Paul Manafort. However, Manafort dismissed the allegations dubbing them as "absurd."
"Representatives of the Democratic Party in Congress expressed satisfaction with the resignation of [Donald Trump's national security advisor] Michael Flynn. They stated explicitly that this is only the beginning and that they will conduct a frontal attack against the Trump administration, in particular, its relations with Russia," Vasiliev told RIA Novosti.
In this respect Vasiliev echoes political analyst and Israeli publicist Avigdor Eskin who told Sputnik Tuesday that Flynn's resignation has only whetted the Democrats' appetite.
"By yielding to his adversaries and removing General Flynn President Trump only increased their appetite," Eskin remarked.
"Let us put it straight: the liberal media and some parts of the intelligence community in the US did not go after General Flynn, but after President Trump himself. It appears that the President felt that he was pushed into a 'no choice' situation," the Israeli publicist said.
According to Vasiliev, the ongoing fuss over Trump's alleged ties with the Russian administration will only increase.
The expert explained that the President's political adversaries will make efforts to persuade the US public that there was cooperation between Trump's team and the Russians during the election campaign.
"They are doing this in order to paralyze Trump's actions, or even to push him towards impeachment or resignation," Vasiliev said.
Jabbarov believes that US mainstream media speculation over Trump's alleged contacts with Russian intelligence is aimed at impeaching the President.
Vasiliev believes that the Democrats also seek to force Trump into following in Barack Obama's footsteps in his foreign policy towards Russia and Ukraine. They want to extend Obama's sanctions regime against Moscow under Trump and disrupt any attempts to establish a détente with Russia.
It appears that the US President's opponents succeeded in doing this given Trump's recent remarks on Crimea, experts note.
"President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to deescalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a daily news briefing Tuesday.
#Flynn not real target,which is any sort of rapprochement with Moscow.Trump's reaction suggests he may well concede to opponents on Russia.— Dmitri Trenin (@DmitriTrenin) 15 февраля 2017 г.
"Flynn not real target… Trump's reaction suggests he may well concede to opponents on Russia," political analyst and Carnegie Moscow Center's Director Dmitri Trenin tweeted Wednesday.
According to Vasiliev, Flynn's resignation was Trump's first mistake.
"What happened to Flynn is a classic [situation] in the American policy: do not abandon your people, because you could be next. In a certain moment, all your 'king's men' could abandon you," Vasiliev said, adding that White House spokesman Sean Spicer has also been subjected to attacks from Trump's political opponents.
For his part, Eskin also believes that Flynn's ouster seems to be a "gross mistake" on Trump's part.
"I am deeply convinced that if Trump doesn't stand this siege and starts taking away bricks from his own ideological building, he will not keep his position," Eskin warned.
Commenting on the clouds gathering on Trump's horizon, Vasiliev drew historical parallels between the ongoing anti-Trump campaign and the 1974 impeachment of former US President Richard Nixon.
"Nixon was isolated, a negative opinion about him was created among [Americans], his own party and close associates forced Nixon to resign," Vasiliev recalled.
The question then arises whether Trump will be able to avoid the Democrats' trap and at what cost.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Real or imagined conversaitons about the sanctions with the Russian Federation have nothing to do with why he was let go IMO. Flynn was and is a Clintard Trojan horse. If any candidate for the Cabinet was a political fellow traveler with the prior regime, he or she should be frog-walked to the door and thrown down the stairs. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This was more a case of a Ryan lead Republican betrayal to get policies inline with core Republican manifesto which openly denied Trump support in the elections which Trump won on his single handed appeal to the forgotten Americans in there own country that seemed more like a foreign land and they the invaders. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete support ..I really don't know where you get this conspiracy theory from as your opinion seems manifestly isolated and somewhat personal. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All hogwash. The establishment is running scared that Trump will ignite a storm when the truth is revealed, and it will be revealed pretty soon. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Looks like some people are looking for a real ass-whipping. Let's see who blinks first, the Flynn resignation notwithstanding. I am. personally, betting on the "Melania factor." It will be her strength that Trump will rely on, not that of of the pundits one either side of the aisle. Unlike Pat Nixon, who was a weeping willow, this will not be a problem with Melania. If a comparison is made to the Nixon fiasco to Trump, the similarity ends that they were both Presidents. Remind yourself of who the most powerful people in Congress, in those days, as compared to today. They HAVE to have the American people turn on Trump, and I won't be one of them. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sad state of affairs when the media decides who elected officials are going to be. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Pure internal affair ... Trmpz is a lozer on the world stage !
On the same day as the outrageous supercilious statements on Crimea and Ukraine Ryan announced that Republicans had voted out the demand for Trump to furbish his tax returns.
For me no further evidence is required by either parties in this sordid betrayal of Trumps voters the core Americans which will only lead to an abolishment of the two dominant party system which is no different than the other and with Ryan's open retorts he freely acknowledges the betrayal is entrenched in the corrupted two party system.
In the next election no one party must rule but a coalition party made up of at least 5 sub groups who represent the interests of the collective voice of the American people.
I found Flynn's articles honest and refreshing in that he clearly understood that Russian bashing was overdone overrated and out of cognition with reality of the era we currently live in.
You conversely I have sensed for some time now a streak of anti Russian sentiment coursing in your veins.
