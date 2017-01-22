Register
22 January 2017
    President-elect Donald Trump walks to his swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017

    Trump Drops By CIA to Say He's Got Their Back, Then Mostly Complains About Media

    © REUTERS/ J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
    Politics
    1463043

    In a rambling speech at CIA headquarters in Virginia, US President Donald Trump took another swipe at his favorite enemy, the media, promised that the US was going to start "winning" again and ominously suggested that the country might get "another chance" to take Iraq's oil.

    Trump began by pointing out to the roughly 400 assembled members of CIA staff that he had made the CIA his first official stop as president — and then almost within a breath was commenting that "the dishonest media" had managed to treat him nicely during his inaugural speech for once.

    Statue of Liberty - NYC
    © Flickr/ Ana Paula Hirama
    Trump's Speech: What Does the Future Have in Store for America?

    He then dragged himself back to his intended message — that "there is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump." 

    He called the staff of all the US intelligence agencies "very, very special" and assured them that as president, he supported them.

    "I know maybe sometimes you haven't gotten the backing that you wanted, but you're going to get so much backing," he promised.

    The president also vowed to bring "great things" for the country and the intelligence community, among them a return to using the "real abilities" of the US in its many long-running wars.

    We've been fighting wars for years, Trump explained, but "we've been restrained."

    Now, the intelligence community and military will be loosed to get rid of Daesh, he implied. "Radical Islamic terrorism… has to be eradicated. Just off the face of the Earth." The terrorist threat of Daesh is pure evil, the commander in chief said, ignoring complex reasons for the rise of Daesh in the Middle East. 

    "It's time right now to end it," he announced.

    Evoking the phrase "to the victor belong the spoils," Trump also suggested that the US hadn't looting as much as it should have from its foreign adventures and — chillingly, some might say — suggested ‘maybe we'll have another chance" to take Iraq's oil. 

    Cess
    © Photo: pixabay
    CFR Gives Trump Advice, Not Realizing That the New World Order Has Passed Away

    Moving along, Trump promised the CIA would be getting a "total star" in CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo and declared again to the intelligence ranks, "I am with you 1,000 percent."

    That business out of the way, he couldn't resist a parting shot or two at his favorite target.

    "As you know, I have a running war with the media. They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth," he told the gathering, which promptly erupted in cheers. "And they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community, and I just want to let you know… it is exactly the opposite."

    Meandering on, he mentioned turning on his TV set the morning after the inauguration and seeing images of an empty field, nothing like the masses of people he saw yesterday, he said.

    "It looked like a million, a million and a half people," he said, erroneously claiming that the crowd stretched as far as the Washington Monument.

    The networks are reporting that he drew 250,000 — and that's "not bad" he said. "But it's a lie." The crowds were much bigger than that, the president of the United States insisted.

    "We caught them," he said of his favorite amorphous adversary, the media. "We caught them in a beauty, and I think they're going to pay a big price."

    It didn't end there.

    A "Zeke" from Time Magazine (reporter Zeke Miller, apparently) falsely reported that Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the White House. 

    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters building in McLean, Virginia
    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    CIA Tries to 'Edit the Past' With Release of Declassified Documents on Internet

    "This is how dishonest the media is," he said. They reported that he'd removed the bust when really it was just… hidden behind a camera or something — the president didn't make it terribly clear, other than to insist that the bust is present and accounted for. 

    He only pointed this latest slight out "because I love honestly," Trump said.

    And that's not all he loves.

    "I love you," he told the spooks. "We're going to start winning again and you're going to be leading the charge."

    Community standards Discussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      yes, they are very very special...that's why there are now special education teachers (for them). :)
    • Reply
      jas
      He then dragged himself back to his intended message — that "there is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump."
      ---
      Man. Whoever wrote this article sure hates Trump. not exactly what I consider to be a positive example of professional journalism.
    • Reply
      Tolerance
      I think that the CIA pays a lot of money to the mainstream western media for the mainstream western media to publish articles dictated by the CIA. So if the mainstream western media is dishonest it is because the CIA wants it to be dishonest.
    • Reply
      jas
      Moving along, Trump promised the CIA would be getting a "total star" in CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo and declared again to the intelligence ranks, "I am with you 1,000 percent."

      That business out of the way, he couldn't resist a parting shot or two at his favorite target.
      ---
      LOL Who wrote this. It's like Onion news or something.
    • Reply
      francescoslossel
      i hope fools are somewhere else...
    • Reply
      jas
      I think Trump will lose a lot of support if he tries to charge an invaded country like Iraq for the "service" provided by the US. I've heard him mention that in interviews.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Trump developed self preservation instinct from dealing with mafia.
      See what a non-threatening guy I really am??
    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      "Radical Islamic terrorism" is supported by CIA
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Only a Democrat in that room,. too shy to have a smirk on their collective government facesa at the time, could have reported a story like this one to a gullible Sputnik, starting with "In a rambling speech." It means that Sputnik will continue to take its partisan shots at Trump.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, You ever notice how some guys cannot say more with less? Take the word "rambling", for instance. The article starts out with this and then, blaming Trump's style, proceeds to do the same and then conclude by saying, "Well, we were only trying to follow the narrative." Don't they realize that in some cases that others will follow their lead and go on and on and on about nothing?
    • Reply
      edover3
      Trump needs to clear out the scum in the CIA that think they run the country, and manipulate and lie.
    Show new comments (0)

