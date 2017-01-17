Register
17 January 2017
    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    BBC Documentary on Putin, Trump Predicts Possibility of New Cold War

    A new documentary by BBC Panorama’s John Sweeney cast incoming US President Donald Trump as a "Kremlin candidate," whose possible fallout with Russian President Vladimir Putin could trigger a new cold war.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — The 30-minute film boils down to a series of short interviews with US and Russian political and public figures, including Trump’s biographer Michael D'Antonio, his former political adviser Roger Stone, retired US intelligence officer Malcolm Nance and Russia’s ex-Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov.

    "Whatever the truth, Trump’s locked in a strange embrace with Vladimir Putin," Sweeney declared. "If the ‘bromance’ ends and President Trump falls out with President Vladimir Putin… we face a prospect of a brand new cold war, colder than ever before."

    The film’s author claims he had "confronted" both Trump and Putin in the past. The encounters refer to Sweeney’s interrupted interview with the then US businessman and a question he once asked the Russian leader about his purported involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

    In his documentary, aired ahead of Trump’s inauguration as US president on January 20, the British journalist mused why Trump seemed to admire Putin that much. His conclusion was that the US mogul admired power.

    The investigation also raised the question whether Russia had materials with which to blackmail Trump after reports claimed he had been groomed by Russian intelligence for at least five years. The BBC film shows Kasyanov saying he was "almost sure" Trump’s hotel room in Moscow had been bugged.

    After analyzing Trump’s cabinet picks, Sweeney concluded it had mixed attitudes toward Russia, with some being critical of Moscow and others being surprisingly close to it, according to the journalist. He also heard an "echo" of Russian politics in Trump’s criticism of CNN as a "fake news" network.

    The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential elections, but Moscow has denied all such allegations. Last week, US media circulated a so-called Trump dossier of Russia’s compromising data on the president-elect, although US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied the intel memos at its core came from the US Intelligence Community.

    Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
      michael
      as soon as I read bbc, I knew then it was a credible doco being discussed. (sarcasm)
      Angus Gallagher
      The BBC is a fake news outlet, state propaganda for the globalist establishment, the corrupt British political class and the EU. Anything it says should be regarded as globalist disinformation. The BBC is despised in its own country by millions. Presidents Trump and Putin ought to cage it and ban it from their press briefings. Freeze these fakers out. When the British people finally get their country back- the first order of business is to liquidate the BBC and replace it with a genuinely free national media service. We'll call it BT, Britain Today.
      Of course there's the possibility of a new Cold War- that's what the neocons and liberal elites have been hankering after all along and the US deep state and its allies in NATO, London and the EU are scurrying to both bait and contain President Trump.
      But they'll fail- because the movement for the salvation of western civilisation is a natural reaction to years of abuse.
      ewt2020
      BBC is an insidious propaganda tool of the left and globalism. They are still unable to accept a Trump victory and the rise of nationalism both in the US and Europe. Putin has been in their sights for a long time and Trump is now about to join him. These two outstanding men can join in sensible initiates for peace and end the horrendous killing of the Obama years, we should all wish them well.
