EU Could Benefit From US-Russia Thaw - Austrian Foreign Minister

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The European Union could gain a lot from potential improvement of bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Monday.

"If new US stance results in the establishment of better relations between the United States and Russia… then it is not the issue of concern and vice versa, Europe and especially Austria could benefit directly from it," Kurz told reporters.

He added that the block mentality which was typical for the period of the cold war, had returned to Europe and it would be better if the sides were able to refrain from such a vision, for example through the cooperation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Election of Trump as the US president in November 2016 opened new prospects for the future of US-Russian relations, as during the campaign he claimed Washington and Moscow should work closer together on a number of issues, primarily on the fight against terrorism.