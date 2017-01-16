Trump Says Confidence in Merkel, Putin May Not Last Long

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump said that he trusted German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his confidence in the two leaders might not last long, media reported Monday.
"Well, I start off trusting both [Putin and Merkel] — but let’s see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all," Trump said, as quoted by the Times newspaper.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That's how Trump talks. He doesn't mean it in a negative way. That is confirmed by how he uses it for both Merkel and Putin. He's just saying it's too early to tell. He also used the same expression about getting along with Putin and having better relations with Russia. It's Trump's way of saying, "We'll have to wait and see what happens." He a natural negotiator and it's not good to say too much before it is time. Trump isn't even active yet and he needs to wait until he has full POTUS control before everything gets moving. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Maybe Brennan had a point about 'spontaneity' after all..
jas
AnomicDust
Rank amateur statesmen should attempt to inspire confidence not theorize about it.