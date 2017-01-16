Kremlin Comments on Trump's Statement on Condition for Lifting Sanctions

© AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT Trump Says Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions May Be Possible

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump said in a Sunday interview with The Times and Bild that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons. Trump noted in the interview to the newspaper that such an approach would result in "de-escalating international tensions".

"There are presently no negotiations conducted on this matter," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov called for patience until Trump's inauguration on January 20 before evaluating his proposals, and reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that Moscow does not intend to raise the issue of lifting sanctions during international contacts.