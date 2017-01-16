Reports on Preliminary Arrangements for Putin-Trump Meeting False - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — British newspaper The Sunday Times reported Sunday that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, which would also be the first Trump's foreign trip after assuming the office. A representative of Trump refuted the media report.

"All reports of any preliminary agreements regarding the meeting between Putin and Trump are untrue," Peskov told reporters.

"There are no agreements… or any kind of preparation for the meeting, because the president and Mr. Trump have so far not discussed it," he said.

Peskov also said the Kremlin has no contacts with the Trump administration, adding that embassy-level links on protocol issues are normal.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20.