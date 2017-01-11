Register
16:15 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Czech soldiers set up security during a military advisory team training exercise at US Army Europe's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 1

    NATO's Efforts to Increase Pressure on Russia to Prove Futile

    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe Images
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4 0 0

    NATO's efforts to increase pressure on Moscow by beefing up its military presence on the country's borders will prove futile, Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, adding that it is impossible to scare Russia or make it to bend to someone's will.

    NATO is trying to reaffirm its importance in the eyes of Europeans, Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik Czech, commenting on a series of joint military drills held by the bloc's members on Russia's western borders.

    On Sunday a Czech mechanized battalion comprising 112 servicemen and 37 military-vehicles set off for Training Bridge 2017 joint military drills in Lithuania, according to the Seznam news portal.

    Lithuania's Ministry of National Defense reported Monday that "rotational troops of the Czech Armed Forces" was due to arrive in Lithuania, Sestokai, on January, 10. The drills will be carried out until March, 20.

    "Throughout the rotation time the Czech soldiers will be based at the Lithuanian Grand Duke Butigeidis Dragoon Battalion in Klaipeda and train alongside military personnel of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Kestutis Mechanised Infantry Battalion based in Taurage district. Lithuanian and Czech soldiers will train in a range of field training exercises and live firing events," the Ministry's official website reads.

    US army soldiers roll a tyre from top of a stryker armored vehicle during a stop of his convoy in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 31, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Czech Battalion Sets Off for Training Bridge 2017 Military Drills in Lithuania
    Within the framework of the Training Bridge 2017 the other Visegrad Group (V4) members, including Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, will also take part in the military exercise.

    The drills, aimed at countering the so-called "Russian threat," will be conducted near the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda, which is located not far from Russia's border region of Kaliningrad.

    According to Litovkin, those who believe that Russia is harboring plans to invade the Baltic region are completely detached from reality. He called attention to the fact that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia joined NATO back in 2004.

    "Let me repeat the words of [President Vladimir] Putin: the speculation about the threat posed by Russia to, for example, the Baltic states, is utter nonsense. Are we going to fight with NATO?" Litovkin asked rhetorically.

    Units from NATO allied countries take part in the NATO Noble Jump 2015 exercises, part of testing and refinement of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in Swietoszow, Poland June 18, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Anna Krasko/Agencja Gazeta
    Russian Threat? US Sending More Tanks to Poland to Boost NATO Forces in E Europe
    The Russian military expert underscored that it is quite natural for the Czech Armed Forces to take part in joint military exercises with other regional NATO member states.

    It is no secret that during the Warsaw Summit 2016 the Alliance decided to reinforce its eastern flanks. Thus unsurprisingly, the V4 countries have kicked off military training together with their Baltic neighbors, he remarked.

    What is absolutely unnatural, according to Litovkin, is that the US has dispatched hundreds of heavy tanks, self-propelled howitzers and other military vehicles as well as 3,500 military personnel to Germany in order to deploy this military force in Poland.

    The Independent reported Monday that American troops have begun arriving in Poland under a planned NATO operation to demonstrate the bloc's commitment to its Eastern European allies "in the face of mounting Russian aggression."

    "The troops will be followed by around 2,800 tanks and other pieces of military equipment which are being transported by land from Germany," the media outlet emphasized.

    US troops with Abrams tanks. Poland (File)
    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    US troops with Abrams tanks. Poland (File)

    To add fuel to the fire, the Alliance is preparing to station up to 4,000 troops near Russian borders in an unprecedented military build-up since the end of the Cold War.

    "This is not creating a favorable climate for the resumption of cooperation between Russia and NATO," the Russian military expert stressed, adding, however, that it is absolutely necessary to resume cooperation within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC).

    At the same time the military expert expressed hope that following the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump the situation may significantly change.

    "Judging by the statements made by the NATO leadership and the Russian Defense Ministry, the thaw in relations [between Russia] and the West can really happen," Litovkin told Sputnik.

    Soldiers take part in the NATO military exercise 'Iron Sword 2016' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Soldiers take part in the NATO military exercise 'Iron Sword 2016' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

    The military expert denounced speculation that Russia is currently beefing up its military presence on its western borders.

    "We are not increasing our [Russian military] presence in the region; instead we are reorganizing our brigades into divisions without changing the number of personnel," he pointed out.

    The Bastion coastal defense missile system
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Moscow's Baltic 'Insurance': Russia Keeps NATO at Bay in Kaliningrad With Advanced Weaponry
    "Yes, we have deployed our most advanced systems, such as, for example, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Kaliningrad region. They are able to control the airspace within a radius of 400 km. We also have deployed the anti-ship [coastal defense missile system] 'Bastion', which can fire at a distance of up to 600 kilometers," the military expert admitted.

    He added that the Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander has also been deployed on a temporary basis in the region.

    The Russian Iskander SRBM system being prepped for launch during military exercises. File photo.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    The Russian Iskander SRBM system being prepped for launch during military exercises. File photo.

    Russia is seeking to protect its border regions and with good reason. Litovkin drew attention to the fact that the US' European missile defense shield could be equipped with Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles which could deliver their warheads to the distance of up to 2.5 thousand kilometers.

    "Russia won't sit on its hands, while [NATO] is amassing its military force on its border," the military expert emphasized.  

    Still, Litovkin doesn't believe that the ongoing NATO escalation may result in a direct confrontation between the bloc and Russia.

    "Is there anyone who wants to turn the continent into radioactive ashes?" Litovkin asked rhetorically, "There are no such fools in Russia, or Europe, or the United States."

    Does NATO want to scare Russia and force it into making concessions by beefing up its military presence in Eastern Europe?

    "It is impossible to scare Russia or coerce it into submission," Litovkin stressed, "NATO is just trying to reaffirm its necessity for Europeans; however, many in Europe have already called it into doubt."

    Related:

    NATO Building Presence Along Russia's Border as Retaliation for Own Failures
    Putin 'Has to Respond to NATO's Military Buildup' in Eastern Europe and Baltics
    Turkey 'Testing the Waters' by Hinting NATO Could Be Kicked Out of Incirlik
    US Must Remain Engaged With NATO to Deter Russia in Europe - Carter
    Russian Carrier Denies Reports of Near-Collision With Possible NATO Jet
    Tags:
    military buildup, military drills, border security, Iskander-M ballistic missile systems, Tomahawk, S-400, Cold War, Visegrad Group (V4) countries, NATO, European Union, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Baltic Region, Hungary, Czech Republic, Estonia, Europe, Poland, United States, Russia, Kaliningrad region, Kaliningrad, Lithuania, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok