Czech Battalion Sets Off for Training Bridge 2017 Military Drills in Lithuania

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — According to the Seznam news portal, the battalion comprises 112 servicemen and 37 machines.

In the framework of the Training Bridge 2017, each member of the Visegrad Group (V4) of Central European countries, which includes the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungry, will take part in the drills in turn, with the Czech battalion being the first.

The Training Bridge 2017 drills agreed between V4 and the Baltic states will take place near the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda and will last through March 20.

