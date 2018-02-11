Register
13:53 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018

    Russian Athletes at Winter Olympics: From Doping Tests to 'Most Stylish Award'

    © AFP 2018/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    2018 Winter Olympics
    Get short URL
    310

    Despite the fact that only the Russian team out of the 90 countries participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics was not allowed to march under its national flag, Russian athletes have been greeted with all due respect in South Korea, with many cheering on the team. Nevertheless, the IOC has announced there will be more rigorous doping tests to come.

    IOC: Russian Athletes as ‘High Risk Group’

    Richard Budgett, Medical and Scientific Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has revealed details on further doping tests, claiming that the Olympic Athletes from Russia are “clean,” but remained in a “high risk group.”

    "The Olympic Athletes from Russia obviously were a major focus for both the pre-Games taskforce and now at the Games. And so we can be confident that the Olympic Athletes from Russia are clean. But obviously because of the history we have to have great vigilance. Clearly there's a history of doping in Russian athletes so they're in a high-risk group," Budgett said. "In the pre-Games testing… they've been tested far more than any other athletes."

    They have already been rigorously tested for doping, and there will be about 2,500 more tests at the Winter Olympics.

    "The test distribution plan… is for around 2,500 tests, with over 1,400 of these being out-of-competition and just over 1,000 in-competition," Budgett said at a press conference, streamed by the IOC.

    South Korea’s Warm Welcome

    During the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, the viewers at the stadium were excited to see the Russian athletes, who have been through a lot in recent years. Media outlets have reported that after the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” were announced in Korean, French and English, the stadium burst into delight, spurring much buzz across the place.

    READ MORE: Russian Athletes' Actions, Comments to Be Analyzed by IOC — Spokesman

    Earlier in February, dozens of fans, both South Korean and Russian, greeted the Russian hockey team at Incheon airport in South Korea. They were dressed in traditional South Korean hanbok and Russian sarafans, waiving Russian flags and chanting “Russia!” as a sign of support for the team. Ilya Kovalchuk, Russian international ice-hockey player, confessed that he was deeply touched by such a warm welcome.

    ‘The Olympics Is [sic] For All’

    Still the Russian Athletes have received much support in Pyeongchang even from the United States: a young American Filip Vachuda showed a gesture of solidarity by waving Russia’s tricolor during the opening ceremony as the team walked by under a neutral flag.

    READ MORE: IOC Discriminates Against Russian Athletes — Former French Swimmer

    Later, the man explained that he didn’t know much about the doping scandal, but heard that the Russian team had to “compete as neutrals,” therefore he decided to show support for them and unfold a white, blue and red Russian flag.

    “I was kind of trying to help them feel at home and send a message that they should be included because the Olympics is [sic] for all countries,” Vachuda said.

    He also added that he considered the IOC’s decision  “collective punishment,” which he did not approve of.

    “It’s not like I’m saying that doping doesn’t exist or anything, I’m just trying to say that athletes who are clean should have the right to represent their country.”

    First Medals and Other Remarkable Achievements

    While Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record, having scored 81.06 in the short program in team competition…

    …Russian short track speed skater Semion Elistratov won bronze medal in the 1,500-meter race, having covered the distance in two minutes and 10.687 seconds, thus bringing the first award for the team of “Olympic Athletes From Russia” at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

    “You Can’t Call Them ‘Russia,’ But You Can Call Them Stylish”

    The Wall Street Journal has called the Russian team one of the most stylish in Pyeongchang, saying that “the Russians look really good.” Their outfits, consisting of grey jackets and jeans with white scarves and seamed caps, were dubbed “unpretentious, easygoing, not trying too hard.”

    "Given all the pre-Games madness, OAR could have just given up on the clothes, wandered out there in sweatpants and a backwards baseball cap. But they’ve made an effort, and they could win the style competition at the Winter Olympics," Jason Gay, the author of the article, wrote.

    The Russian team has been allowed to compete at the 2018 Winter Games, provided it  performs under a neutral flag, following the so-called doping scandal. The alleged doping use by Russian athletes was first brought to light in 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Moscow of numerous violations.

    A member of a South Korean conservative civic group burns a North Korean national flag during a protest opposing North Korea's participation in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    About 800 People Protesting in Seoul Against N Korea's Participation in Olympics

    The WADA investigation continued on into the next year when a Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren released a two-part report highlighting a state-sponsored doping system in Russia. The first part of the report was published in July 2016, but still allowed Russians to take part in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

    READ MORE: Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics

    However, the second part, unveiled later that same year, prompted a massive backlash against Russian athletes, with the IOC opening numerous investigations and the Russian Olympic Committee being immediately suspended from the Pyeongchang Olympics. A number of senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have refuted the allegation of a state-run scheme, but admitted the existence of doping problems in Russian athletics.

    Tags:
    doping tests, doping scandal, Russian athletes, 2018 Winter Olympics, IOC, WADA, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok