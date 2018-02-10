Register
02:10 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Olympic flag flutters above the medals plaza at the Hwaenge Olympic Park in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea where winners of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be awarded

    IOC Discriminates Against Russian Athletes - Former French Swimmer

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    French former swimming champion Antoine Galavtine, a gold and silver medal winner in international championships, told Sputnik that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is discriminating against Russian athletes.

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes and two coaches challenging the decision of the IOC to exclude them from the Olympics.

    "As a former sportsman I am astounded with the recent decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport [on January 9]. It is necessary to punish those who are not clean, but banning athletes with a sterling reputation in sports is discrimination. That means whenever the IOC doesn't like an athlete's nationality, the athlete can be excluded. Even more disturbing is the fact that even CAS wouldn't be able to protect athletes, because its opinion apparently no one takes into account anymore," Galavtine said.

    Russian athletes in the Pyeongchang Olympic Village
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    CAS Justifies Rejecting Russian Athletes' Ban Appeals With ROC Suspension
    According to the former swimmer, the court made the decision under pressure. Earlier, CAS had fully acquitted 28 Russian athletes and 11 others had their appeals partially upheld. After the court published its decision, President of the IOC Thomas Bach claimed there was a need to reform CAS.

    "I think a problem [with doping] exists in every country, but what we are witnessing now is an attempt to get rid of those who can win medals. They have decided that Russia won't win any medals this year," Galavtine said.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Regrets CAS Decision on Russian Athletes' Appeals

    The Olympics rings are seen on a fence in front of the Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 24, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    The Decision Would Have Been Different If Russia Was Not Concerned - Lawyer
    He added that, as a high-profile athlete, he would never support doping and has no advice for athletes who have been caught doping, but he supports and feels sorry for clean Russian athletes who cannot compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after training for years. The former swimmer noted that the Olympics is what every athlete strives for; though there are other world championships, the Olympic Games are the ultimate dream.

    What is happening to Russian athletes is very unfortunate, he said.

    "Especially stripping of medals — that is one of the worst things ever to happen to an athlete who trains for five to six hours a day, adheres to the rhythm, tries to cultivate athletic values in others — such as tolerance, brotherhood, et cetera. And then their whole world gets ruined in one or two days, because this whole story contradicts the values they stand up for," Galavtine said.

    He urged all athletes to remain courageous and expressed the hope that measures will be taken soon to rectify the decisions made by a number of institutions to make sure Russian sport doesn't lose ground. Right now, Galavtine said, no athlete can be sure they are safe.

    READ MORE: Son of Soviet Olympic Champion Hopes for Settlement of Russian Olympic Ban Case

    Mannequins dressed in the outfit designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, are displayed during the uniforms presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    'Disguised Sanctions': Lawyers on IOC Decision on Russian Athletes
    "So if the IOC decides this or that athlete has a wrong hairdo or a wrong nationality, or maybe they don't like an athlete's last name, they can just blacklist this person and ban from performing. The worst part of it is that this athlete, who is clean, who simply wants to show the world what he can do, is unprotected. That's the problem."

    The Olympic Games have just begun. The IOC has so far invited 169 Russian athletes to compete in the games, but a number of leading Russian athletes still have not received an invitation.

    Related:

    UN Chief Meets North Korean President at Olympics, Stresses Need for Dialogue
    Athletes From Two Koreas Take Joint Selfies at Olympics (PHOTO)
    S Korean Restaurants Ignore Request to Stop Serving Dog Meat During Olympics
    Tags:
    doping, 2018 Winter Olympics, CAS, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Pyeongchang, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok