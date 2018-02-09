Register
    Russia’s national team’s flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov during the parade of athletes and members of national delegations at the opening ceremony of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. (File)

    Kremlin Regrets CAS Decision on Russian Athletes' Appeals

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin regrets the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss the appeals of Russian athletes, and will take the ruling into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    “We regret it. We will take the court’s decision into account. And, of course, we will continue to help our athletes defend their rights,” Peskov told reporters.

    The spokesman stressed that it was still too early to discuss possible reforms of the international Olympic movement, as urged by a number of Russian officials.

    "As regards some big words about reforms and so on, I believe, that the time has not come to talk about this … Now the main task is to support our athletes — those who stayed at home, and those who went to South Korea and will compete there," Peskov stressed.

    Earlier in the day, the CAS dismissed the appeals of 32 Russian athletes against the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refusing to invite them to participate in the Olympic Games, as well as of 13 competitors and 2 coaches who were banned for life but then acquitted by the CAS.

    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency or Agence Mondiale Antidopage (WADA)taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal
    © AFP 2018/ Marc BRAIBANT
    Russia May Initiate Reforms of WADA, IOC After 2018 Games – Lower House Sports Committee
    The reason behind the decision, according to the CAS, was that Russian athletes and coaches failed to demonstrate that the IOC had discriminated against them.

    The CAS's ruling came after Russian athletes, who have been denied an invitation to the games, have filed a lawsuit against the IOC demanding that the Court obliges the Committee to admit them to the Games.

    The Olympic Games are due to start later in the day. Meanwhile, the IOC has invited 169 Russian athletes to compete in the games, however, a number of leading Russian athletes have not received an invitation. CAS has fully acquitted 28 Russian athletes, and 11 others got their appeals partially upheld. After the court stated its decision, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach claimed there was a need to reform CAS.

