IOC Head Says CAS Ruling on Russian Athletes Showed Need for Court's Reforming

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach believes that the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) recent decision to overturn life bans given to over two dozen Russian athletes has demonstrated a need for reform in the internal structure of the court.

Bach said during a press conference on Sunday that CAS should conduct reforms in a way that ensures its rulings are consistent and of high quality.

Speaking further, the committee's head that the IOC hadn't received $15 million from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) yet for the development of global anti-doping system.

On Thursday, CAS revealed that it had ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decisions on their disqualification and ban from the Olympics for life over violating anti-doping rules, and partially upheld the remaining 11 appeals.

The IOC, however, said it regretted the CAS decision, and expressed plans to carefully consider CAS' arguments once they have been made available for a possible appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

READ MORE: IOC Failed to Explain Reasons for Barring 6 Russian Athletes From Olympics

Last December, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over an alleged state-sponsored doping scheme in the country, while the Russian authorities have denied the allegations. The IOC also prohibited the Russian athletes to compete under the national flag in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics, saying that only "clean" athletes, to whom special invitations are extended by the IOC, may participate in the gasmes under a neutral flag.