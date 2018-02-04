IOC Head Says CAS Ruling on Russian Athletes Showed Need for Court's Reforming

Bach said during a press conference on Sunday that CAS should conduct reforms in a way that ensures its rulings are consistent and of high quality.
Speaking further, the committee's head that the IOC hadn't received $15 million from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) yet for the development of global anti-doping system.
The IOC, however, said it regretted the CAS decision, and expressed plans to carefully consider CAS' arguments once they have been made available for a possible appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.
Last December, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over an alleged state-sponsored doping scheme in the country, while the Russian authorities have denied the allegations. The IOC also prohibited the Russian athletes to compete under the national flag in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics, saying that only "clean" athletes, to whom special invitations are extended by the IOC, may participate in the gasmes under a neutral flag.
