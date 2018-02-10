Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics

Take a look at the most beautiful Russian female athletes who will be challenging for gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee has barred dozens of Russians from competing in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang over an alleged state-sponsored doping scheme in the country. The allegations have been denied by the Russian authorities. However, some of the athletes are able to compete in the Olympic events under a neutral flag.
Take a look at the most beautiful Russian female athletes who will be challenging for gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
From Superbowl LII and Elon Musk's SpaceX launch to the snowy streets of Paris, unrest in Colombia and the catwalks of Kiev: we've got this week's most striking images lined up for you in Sputnik's photo gallery.
With Donald Trump raising a few eyebrows yet again and ordering the Pentagon to plan a military parade for Washington DC, Sputnik takes a peak at how it's done around the globe.
The Singapore Airshow makes a glorious return with stunning aerial acrobatics, aircraft displays, and an aerospace and defense exhibition featuring the latest technology in the industry.
Thirty-one years after disaster struck the Chernobyl power nuclear power plant near Pripyat, people are still fascinated by the area. And so is photographer Vladimir Migutin.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)