Register
14:42 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cigarettes

    Tobacco Giant Philip Morris Blasted For 'Hypocrisy' Over Anti-Smoking Campaign

    © Photo : Pixabay
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite being a household name demonised for the global production of tobacco, Philip Morris insists that it wants to see a world extinguished of cigarette smoke, but the company’s critics are sceptical.

    One of the largest tobacco companies in the world, Philip Morris, has been slammed for what critics have described as "staggering hypocrisy" over a new UK advertising campaign in which it urges smokers to quit.

    The company, which produces some of the world's most renowned tobacco products, including Marlboro cigarettes, launched the unprecedented awareness initiative dubbed ‘hold my light' on Monday, October 22, in a four-page wraparound in the UK's Daily Mirror newspaper.

    It has also released a number of short videos in which spokespersons can be heard warning of the health risks of smoking tobacco. 

    The campaign calls for smokers to seek out support from friends and family in order to kick the cancerous habit. It also says that smokers should consider "better alternatives," such as e-cigarettes

    READ MORE: E-Cigarette Maker Sues Seoul Authorities Demanding Data Disclosure — Reports

    However, charities that make their name by rallying against 'big tobacco' have cast a scornful eye onto what they see as Philip Morris' underlying motives.

    George Butterworth, Cancer Research UK's tobacco policy manager, has been widely quoted in the British media as accusing Philip Morris of "staggering hypocrisy."

    "The best way Philip Morris could help people to stop smoking is to stop making cigarettes," he reportedly lamented.

    The tobacco giant has however defended itself, allegedly saying that the advertising campaign, is "an important next step" in its grand aim to "ultimately stop selling cigarettes."

    As with many of the world's leading tobacco titans, Philip Morris has started to invest heavily in new lines of products intended to replace cigarettes as the number of smokers in countries like the UK hits the terminal decline. These include e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

    Yet, Morris' assuaging has done little to calm the tsunami of criticism that continues to swell.

    UK-based health charity 'Action on Smoking and Health' (ASH) has also blasted the advertising campaign as a cynical ploy used by Morris to get around the UK's strict anti-tobacco advertising rules.

    Almost all forms of public tobacco advertising are banned in the UK, along with the introduction of new legislation last year that made it compulsory for cigarettes and rolling tobacco to be sold in plain green packaging.

    READ MORE: EU Ban on Cigarette Packaging Could Herald TTIP Tobacco War

    Deborah Arnott, chief executive of ASH, is widely quoted as pointing out that Philip Morris was still advertising its Marlboro brand wherever in the world it is still legal to do so.

    "The fact of the matter is that it can no longer do that in the UK, we're a dark market where all advertising, promotion and sponsorship is banned, and cigarettes are in plain packs. So instead Philip Morris is promoting the company name which is inextricably linked with Marlboro," she reportedly said.

    READ MORE: Long-Term Vaping Could Affect Lungs: COPD Is 'Killer Worldwide' — Professor

    On top of that, ASH's policy director, Hazel Cheeseman, has been quoted by the UK's Sky News as saying that, "a massively profitable global tobacco company is selling the line that they've turned over a new leaf in an effort to flog their latest gadgets."

    Yet, despite the accusations of corporate dishonesty, Philip Morris says that it is serious about looking toward the alternative of a smoke-free future. The company's managing director, Peter Nixon, released a statement saying that "there are more options than ever before for smokers to give up cigarettes but often they don't realise that alternatives, like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco are a better choice than continuing to smoke."

    READ MORE: Health Organizations Criticized for 'Insane' Attempts to Stop 'Safer' Cigarettes

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse