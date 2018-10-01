E-Cigarette Maker Sues Seoul Authorities Demanding Data Disclosure - Reports

According to the agency, the company took legal action with the Seoul Administrative Court, demanding that the ministry disclose the method of analysis and the experimental data used in the research.
Philip Morris Korea Inc. claimed that the level of tar was not an appropriate indicator to measure the health impact of the product, the media added.
The research was unintentionally suggesting that smokers might as well return to conventional cigarettes, despite proven health risks, the media said, citing the company.
In June, the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it had found that the levels of tar in the products using new tobacco heating system IQOS, launched by the company last November, were higher than those of conventional cigarettes.
