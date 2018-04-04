Register
18:26 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Heatless tobacco units are pictured in the widow display of an iQOS smokeless cigarette store on Wardour Street in London on May 9, 2017

    Health Organizations Criticized for 'Insane' Attempts to Stop 'Safer' Cigarettes

    © AFP 2018/ CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Big Tobacco companies like Philip Morris are investing billions in a new type of cigarette which heats tobacco, rather than burns it, and is thought to be much safer. Sputnik spoke to Professor Marewa Glover, who said some public health organizations were taking a very strange attitude to these new products.

    Tobacco companies, alarmed at the fall in traditional cigarette smoking and the rise of vaping, have come up with a new idea of retaining market share.

    Heat-not-burn cigarettes, sometimes known as IQOS, heat the tobacco to around 350 degrees Celsius — much lower than the 600 degrees in traditional cigarettes — which releases a "flavorful nicotine-containing vapor' without burning the tobacco.

    "The lower temperature heating releases the true taste of heated tobacco. Because the tobacco is heated and not burned, the levels of harmful chemicals are significantly reduced compared to cigarette smoke," says Philip Morris on its website.

    "The most shocking behaviour is not what tobacco companies are doing, but what so-called health organizations are doing when they try to dissuade people from switching from smoking to harm-reduced products," said Professor Marewa Glover from the College of Health at Massey University in New Zealand.

    'Health Organizations Trying to Manipulate Governments'

    "They are lying to government officials to manipulate them into passing laws banning or unnecessarily restricting these new products. They are getting governments to impose taxes, fines and even prison sentences to stop people from accessing and using less harmful alternatives. It's insane," Professor Glover told Sputnik.

    Philip Morris International — which has invested US$4.5 billion in IQOS — announced last month its Papastratos factory in Greece would become the second facility to cease production of traditional cigarettes and switch over to producing IQOS tobacco sticks.

    The company's most famous international brand is Marlboro but they also trade under the name Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia, Sampoerna in Indonesia, Morven Gold in Pakistan and Assos in Greece.

    Some countries, like New Zealand, have taken a dim view of the new IQOS cigarettes despite evidence suggesting they are far less likely to cause cancer.  

    Court Case in New Zealand Backfired on Ministry of Health

    New Zealand's Ministry of Health recently took Philip Morris to court to prevent IQOS cigarettes going on sale.

    "The most important message from the Ministry of Health v Philip Morris case is that the judge saw that banning a product that gives smokers a very low risk alternative was contrary to NZ's Smoke-Free Environments Act (1990) which was intended to reduce harm from smoking tobacco," Professor Glover told Sputnik.

    "This means that any acts, such as banning vaping, and deliberately misleading people about or haranguing them for vaping, or using IQOS could be seen to be contrary to the SFEA," she told Sputnik.

    "Vaping and using heat-not-burn products is a harm reduction solution. Vaping is estimated to be at least 95 percent safer, while using IQOS is estimated to be 85-90 percent safer than smoking," Professor Glover told Sputnik.

    "Tobacco companies are interested now in developing harm reduced alternatives to smoked tobacco because they were losing millions of customers to the independent vaping start-ups. Vapers were helping others switch resulting in no less than a mass exodus of customers," Professor Glover told Sputnik.

    IQOS Cigarettes On Sale In The UK

    Philip Morris is banned from advertising tobacco products in the UK but IQOS cigarettes are on sale in a handful of shops in London and the company is hoping their popularity will spread by word-of-mouth recommendations.

    Professor Alan Boobis, from Imperial College in London, chairs the UK's Committee on Toxicity, which published a report in December about heat-not-burn cigarettes.

    The report, commissioned by Public Health England, found heated tobacco products reduced the release of toxic chemicals by between 50 and 90 percent.

    "Our overall conclusions were that it's likely that based on the information we had on toxic constituents that heat-not-burn were potentially less harmful in smokers. If a smoker were to switch to IQOS they would experience less harm but not 'no harm'," Professor Boobis told Sputnik.

    He said Philip Morris's rival, British American Tobacco (BAT) had developed its own heat-not-burn brand, iFuse, but he said they seemed to be just "testing the waters" whereas Philip Morris were investing heavily in IQOS.

    Professor Boobis said while it was preferable for existing smokers to switch to IQOS — or vaping — it was essential that heat-not-burn cigarettes were not marketed to under-age people.

    "Within the population there is a hardcore of 15 to 18 percent who continue to take up smoking despite all the evidence of harm. Within any generation a certain percentage take up smoking. If you take a naïve young person and they choose to take up IQOS and not traditional cigarettes that is potentially less harmful," Professor Boobis told Sputnik.

    He said more behavioral science research was needed to discover what drives individuals to take up any type of smoking.

    The views are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    WATCH: Smoking Orangutan in Indonesian ‘Death Zoo’ Enrages Activists (PHOTOS)
    WATCH: North Carolina Mom Arrested After Video of Baby Smoking Goes Viral
    Tensions Spark in UK Prisons Over Smoking Ban
    Thailand Starts Three-Month Trial of Beach Smoking Ban
    Tags:
    vaping, electronic cigarettes, toxic chemicals, cancer, cigarettes, smoking, Philip Morris, United Kingdom, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse