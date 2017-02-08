Planet of the Vapes: E-Cigarettes Much Less Toxic Than Traditional Tobacco

The study, the first of its kind, reached its conclusions by comparing urine and saliva samples from long-term e-cigarette users with long-term smokers over a six-month period, analyzing them for the key hazardous chemicals associated with smoking.

The study found people who had swapped cigarettes for e-cigarettes had much lower levels of toxic and carcinogenic substances, compared with those who continued to smoke tobacco cigarettes. However, if patients continued to smoke regular cigarettes while also using e-cigarettes, they experienced no significant reduction in toxins. Ergo, smokers must cut out tobacco completely if they wish to cut their toxin levels.

The health risks and benefits of e-cigarettes have been speculated upon in the medical community ever since their invention in 2003 by Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik.

Despite claims by the industry, and some medical professionals, that they can have a significant positive impact on nicotine addicts' well-being, some studies have linked their use to cardiovascular issues. Such concerns have led e-cigs to be subject to the same laws and regulations as old-fashioned cigarettes.

While the long-term effects of e-cigarettes have yet to be determined, lead researcher in the study Dr. Lion Shahab, senior lecturer in the department of epidemiology and public health at University College London, said the trial effectively disproved previous theories about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

"We've shown the levels of toxic chemicals in the body from e-cigarettes are considerably lower than suggested in previous studies using simulated experiments. This means some doubts about the safety of e-cigarettes may be wrong," he said.

Sarah Jakes, a board member at the New Nicotine Alliance, said the result would come as no surprise to experienced vapers, "who are very well aware" of the health benefits of switching, and were "great news" for smokers who may have previously been discouraged from using e-cigarettes due to doubts over their safety.

"Most studies to date have focused on theoretical risks based on studies of e-liquid or vapor applied to cells in Petri dishes or inflicted on mice. It is far from clear how the effects found in those studies would translate to human use of the products, if at all. This study adds to the growing body of evidence that e-cigarettes are much safer than smoking tobacco — a conclusion by now surely undeniable for anyone with a shred of integrity," Ms. Jakes told Sputnik.

The results of the study could mean medical establishments the world over back e-cigarettes as smoke cessation aids, combating cravings and helping people quit outright. Lung cancer, most commonly caused by smoking, currently accounts for around 13 percent of all cancers worldwide.

Tobacco use kills almost 6 million people worldwide each year, yet worldwide at least 1 billion adults (800 million men and 200 million women) still smoke cigarettes. In all, tobacco caused 100 million deaths worldwide during the 20th century — and if current trends continue, it will kill 1 billion people in the 21st century.

Tobacco smoke contains roughly 250 known chemicals known to be harmful to humans, including arsenic, beryllium and radioactive element Polonium-210. Of the 250, 69 are carcinogenic, thus contributing to the formation of cancerous cells.

"Understanding and communicating the benefits of nicotine replacements, such as e-cigarettes, is an important step towards reducing the number of tobacco-related deaths," said Alison Cox, Cancer Research UK's director of cancer prevention.