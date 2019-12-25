'Disappointing': Norwegian Navy's Largest Ship Deemed Too Dangerous to Sail

Critical errors uncovered on the KMN Maud, which took more than ten years and some $250 million to complete and is aimed at strengthening the responsiveness, endurance and mobility of both Norway and NATO's naval forces, has resulted in a “disappointing” sailing ban after barely five months.

The Norwegian Navy's newest logistics ship, its largest, has been slapped with a navigation ban, the newspaper Aftenposten reported.

The KMN Maud, which has its own workshop, hangar space for two helicopters, operating room and hospital with 44 beds, was launched in May this year and has a price tag of NOK 2.2 billion ($250 million).

Now, it cannot leave the quay until faults and deficiencies are cleared, which will not occur until the second quarter of 2020.

The sailing ban was introduced due to danger to crew safety by DNV GL, the Norwegian-based certification company formerly known as Det Norske Veritas. Inspectors uncovered a series of onboard matters related to material safety and lack of maintenance. Additionally, much of the new and expensive medical equipment on board has also expired. For example, the oxygen generator, which is to be used to produce oxygen on board to the operating room, can pose great fire hazards.

Lars Gørvell-Dahll, the head of the Norwegian Maritime Industry Association, ascribed the lack of maintenance of the KNM Maud to the fact that the ship stayed for two years at at the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, which nearly survived a bankruptcy owing to a giant rescue package from the government.

“It is rare for a vessel to receive a sailing ban from DNV. So must be relatively serious. It sounds like they have not done the necessary maintenance over the years the ship has been docked”, Gørvell-Dahll suggested.

Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen said that the KNM Maud is currently in a test period whose purpose is precisely to detect errors on the vessel.

“This happens in all major acquisitions. The KNM Maud is under warranty and the yard is focused on fulfilling their warranty obligations. The focus now is on rectifying the deviations so that the planned exercise can start as soon as possible”, Bakke-Jensen said.

​However, not all shared his optimism.

“It is obviously very disappointing that a ship must be docked after only five months”, the head of the parliamentary foreign and defence Committee, Anniken Huitfeldt, who acted as godmother when the ship was christened in May 2019. “For the Navy's operational capability, these problems come atop the loss of the frigate Helge Ingstad”, she added, referring to the warship that sank after NATO drills following a collision with a tanker. Though salvaged after a costly and lengthy operation, the frigate was deemed irreparable.

According to researcher Naval War Academy researcher Ståle Ulriksen, the temporary loss of the KNM Maud is a blow for “Norway's great ambitions to contribute to NATO forces”. According to him, the choice is between toning the ambitions down and getting more frigates “to follow what the Russians are doing”.

Norway embarked on the quest to build a new logistics vessel as early as 2002. The world's second largest shipyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, was contracted, but later ran into major financial problems.

In February this year, the 183 meter long logistics ship left the shipyard in South Korea and became to the first Norwegian Navy ship to cross the Pacific.

The Maud has the capacity to carry 9.3 million liters of fuel, as well as 400 tonnes of equipment, ammunition and missiles. The ship will be able to supply two frigates at speed and should replace its predecessor, the KNM Valkyrien.