Register
15:35 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear-powered submarine

    Priority Concerns as Norwegian Intelligence Reportedly Shares Data With US Ahead of Own Authorities

    © Sputnik / Yuriy Kaver
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Norwegian Intelligence Service was allegedly the first to learn of the disaster involving the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk, yet chose to share the highly sensitive data with the US first.

    E-tjenesten, Norway's Intelligence Service, shared its written report on the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk sinking with the US National Security Agency (NSA) on 12 August 2000, the same day the disaster happened, according to a document from the Snowden archive.

    According to the Snowden archive, the Norwegian Intelligence Service was the first and the only intelligence agency to learn the fate of the Kursk before the Russians did, having collected data from sonobuoys and the reconnaissance ship Marjata.

    By contrast, the Armed Forces in Northern Norway and the Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority did not hear anything until several days later, when the information came from a completely different source.

    The idea of sharing sensitive data with the US ahead of the Norwegian authorities has sparked criticism from researchers and politicians, triggering loyalty concerns.

    “This raises critical questions to the government about the information flow of nuclear accidents”, Sverre Lodgaard, senior researcher at the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute (NUPI), told national broadcaster NRK.

    Lodgaard is highly critical of how E-tjenesten handled the Kursk accident that occurred in 2000, making the Norwegian authorities unable to react for several days.

    “The starting point should be that where national considerations are concerned, no one should be prioritised higher than Norway's responsible authorities”, Lodgaard said, questioning the rationale behind sharing the data with the US first.

    Finnmark County Councillor Ragnhild Vassvik of the Labour Party minced no words, suggesting the possibility of treason.

    “The fact that the Norwegian intelligence possessed accurate information as soon as the incident had occurred yet chose to inform the US first, can at worst tell us something about its loyalty. We should expect the Norwegian authorities to be informed first, or at least the same time as the US”, Vassvik said.

    Labour MP from Finnmark County Runar Sjåstad found the information to be remarkable.

    “Nobody benefits from the Norwegian authorities not getting the information they need at the right time”, Sjåstad said.

    Defence Ministry press officer Marita Hundershagen stressed that E-tjenesten has “standing orders” to “notify the Norwegian authorities at the earliest possible time of circumstances that can threaten Norway and Norwegian interests”.

    The loss of nuclear-powered Oscar-class submarine Kursk during naval drills in the Barents Sea in August 2000, was one of the largest catastrophes in the history of the Russian Navy. All 118 personnel on board died. Several days after the sinking, Norwegian divers managed to open a hatch to the escape trunk to find no survivors.

    Related:

    Russian Military Denies Telling Norwegian Nuke Watchdog of Alleged Submarine Gas Explosion
    Norway Reportedly Detects Radioactive Leakage From Soviet Sub in Arctic (Photo)
    There You Go Again: Yet Another 'Russian Invasion' Reported, Debunked in Norway
    Tags:
    Kursk submarine, Barents Sea, Russia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse