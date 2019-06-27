Register
11:54 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Crew members of the Norwegian minesweeper Otra salute before setting sail in a convoy of five ships from Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia from Kiel, Germany on 22 April 2014

    Norway Bolsters New NATO Initiative With Frigate, Submarine, Fighter Jet Squadron

    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    At the same time, it remains highly questionable whether the Nordic nation will meet NATO's demand that it up its military spending to at least 2 percent of GDP.

    Norway will contribute a frigate, a submarine and six fighter jets to NATO's new showcase project “Four 30s”, which is intended to boost the alliance's responsiveness.

    The Norwegian contribution was announced by Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen of the Conservative Party, when he arrived at the NATO meeting in Brussels. According to him, Norway will initially provide a limited contribution, but will increase its endeavour in the years to come.

    “We have announced that we are in a major transition. Eventually, we will have other capacities,” Bakke-Jensen said, as quoted by the news outlet Resett.

    While NATO Secretary General and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg previously made it clear that all allies must contribute to the response force, no new forces will be created in Norway.

    “It is not about us deploying a frigate at some geographical location in the world on behalf of NATO. It's about being alerted that if NATO needs it, then we have a frigate that is operational and able to participate,” Bakke-Jensen explained.

    The defence minister made no secret that it would have been much easier for his country to contribute, had the frigate KNM Helge Ingstad not sunk. Earlier this week, the Norwegian Armed Forces decided against repairing the frigate, which sunk in the aftermath of the major NATO drill Trident Juncture, assuming that it would be cheaper to build a new one. This loss has left the Norwegian fleet with only four frigates.

    At the same time, the gradual introduction of F-35 fighter jets to the Norwegian air force will leave its capacity weakened over the next few years.

    Last week, Norwegian Chief of Defence Haakon Bruun-Hanssen admitted that the Norwegian Armed Forces won't be able to meet all of NATO's expectations, citing the very same problems within the navy and the air force.

    “Our forces are so little in scope that we will be challenged, unless we don't 'double-mark' forces standing in national preparedness and NATO's rapid reaction force”, Bruun-Hanssen told the newspaper Verdens Gang.

    At the same time, Norwegian Prime Minister and Bakke-Jensen's fellow Conservative Erna Solberg admitted that she cannot guarantee that her country meets NATO's spending goal of 2 percent of GDP.

    “We are working on the long-term plan, and I can't say what is realistic and what isn't. Anyway, is a large gap to fill, and in addition we must be sure that we use every penny sensibly,” Solberg told the daily newspaper Klassekampen.

    In 2019, Norway's defence expenditure is expected to reach 1.7 percent. At present, only the US, the UK and Greece have hit the 2 percent level.

    Under the “Four 30s” project, which is intended to reinforce NATO's presence in a potential European crisis, the member states are required to deploy 30 troop battalions, 30 squadrons of aircraft, and 30 warships within 30 days.

    Related:

    NATO Concerned Over Norway's Insufficient Defence Spending as Russia’s Neighbor
    'Little to Fight With': NATO Reprimands Norway for Lack of Credible Defence
    Norway Cannot Be Defended, Top Brass Admits
    Runaway F-35 Bill to Impair Norway's Defence Capacity - Report
    Tags:
    Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, armed forces, Frank Bakke-Jensen, Haakon Bruun-Hanssen, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse