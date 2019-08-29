Children of US Troops Born Overseas No Longer Eligible for Automatic Citizenship

Children born to US military members and government officials working abroad will no longer automatically be considered citizens of the United States, according to a policy alert issued Wednesday by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The policy, which becomes effective on October 29, 2019, reverses the previous policy under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that considered children born to US service members and government employees as “residing in the US” and thus American citizens.

​“US citizen parents who are residing outside the United States with children who are not US citizens should apply for US citizenship on behalf of their children under INA 3228, and must complete the process before the child’s 18th birthday,” the new policy guidance reads.

​Children of service members will be allowed to complete their citizenship process outside of the US under the new policy.

​“The child of a member of the US armed forces accompanying his or her parent abroad on official orders may be eligible to complete all aspects of the naturalization proceedings abroad. This includes interviews, filings, oaths, ceremonies, or other proceedings relating to naturalization,” the new guideline reads.

Twitter users were quick to decry the Trump’s administration policy change, with many claiming that the new guidelines will negatively impact many American military families.