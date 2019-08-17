Mexico to Deport US Citizen Suspected of Supporting Islamic Extremism - Prosecutors

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico has detained a US national suspected of supporting Islamic extremist groups, the Latin American country's Prosecutor General's Office said, adding that the individual would be deported.

The US citizen wanted by Interpol was captured at a migrant facility in Mexico's Chiapas state.

The man, identified by the Mexican Prosecutor General's office as Mohammed A., is suspected by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation of expressing support to violent jihad and radical Islam on online platforms.

Later on Friday, the suspect would be flown to Washington, DC. The Mexican branch of Interpol has informed the United States about the details of the deportation.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Trump has also suggested that there were criminals and "unknown Middle Easterners" in the caravan and pledged to send as many troops as necessary to the US southern border.

Mexico has agreed to tighten border controls after the Trump administration threatened to steadily hike import tariffs if it did not stop thousands of migrants from marching to the US southern border.

Trump said on Thursday that Mexico is doing a great job on its southern border curbing the flow of migration to the United States while congressional Democrats refuse to act.