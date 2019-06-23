Register
    Pentagon Pumps Millions Into German Universities for Research – Reports

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
    Military & Intelligence
    Although most German universities are allowed to conduct only non-military research, some of them have received grants from the US Department of Defence for projects with dual commercial and military purposes. These projects range from explosives to radar systems, as Der Spiegel found out.

    German universities and research institutions have received $21.7 million in grants from Pentagon since 2008, the German magazine Der Spiegel calculated after examining US budget data. According to the outlet, 260 such transfers have been registered with some of the universities repeatedly receiving financing from the US military. The support is mainly focused on technical and scientific disciplines.

    Ludwig Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich is said to be the leading individual recipient as it has received nearly $ 3.7 million from the US Department of Defence since 2008 by 23 individual transfers. Besides, it was the Bavarian university that was apparently paid the biggest single grant as it received $1.72 million to finance a project, researching chemicals and possible replacements for the explosive called RDX, widely used in the military.

    Other leading recipients are the Technichal University Darmstadt and the RWTH Aachen, which has been provided with more than $1 million since 2008.

    The outlet points at the contradiction with the education regulations, stating that universities should be committed to peaceful goals and fulfill their special responsibility for sustainable development, which some interpret as a clear requirement to reject military funding.

    The corresponding clause was introduced in one of the German states, North Rhine-Westphalia, and remains in force despite discussions to abolish it. However, the data, studied by Spiegel, suggest that 3 universities there have been funded by Pentagon since 2014: the RWTH Aachen University, the Ruhr University Bochum and the University of Paderborn.

    ommenting on the issue, the RWTH Aachen expressed commitment to the peaceful research and denied that it conducted armaments research, saying its goal is to “be the academic foundation for sustainable solutions to respond to today's and tomorrow's civil challenges."

    As Spiegel concludes, the problem is that many research results can be used for both militarily and civil purposes, ranging from the communication technology to robots and software, so accepting the US Department of Defence’s funding is “a tightrope walk.”

    The US military notes unambiguously in several project descriptions that it is interested in basic research, which is "related to the improvement of army programs and operations or has such a potential." Other documents outline the objective of "maintaining technological superiority in the scientific fields relevant to the needs of the Air Force” as well as the goal to prevent "technological surprises for our nation,” meaning the US, and develop such surprises "for our opponents".

    The examples of such dual-purpose research include RWTH Aachen’s several projects. However, the university defended its ventures, including the $ 530,000 grant for research called "A scalable and high-performance approach to the readout of silicon qubits," which explores important components of quantum computers. The university insisted in a statement that although it was initially driven by the ability to decrypt messages, economic usage is now in the foreground. Another project is the development of particularly stable power supply for ships, also funded by the Pentagon.

    Despite receiving $300,000 from the US military, the university argues that it was “basic research that could be applied to any kind of ships." Besides, one of the RWTH projects developed textiles for military and commercial applications that are designed to repel insects using only physical agents without insecticides.

    Non-university research institutes also were among US funding recipients with dual-use findings projects. The most generous grants have gone to Max Planck Society, to the German Aerospace Center and to the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) for Polar and Marine Research in Bremerhaven. They included funding infrared-based automated whale detection project by the AWI researchers, who received $ 973,000 in total. As the outlet points out, it might also be interesting for hunting not only gigantic mammals but also submarines.

