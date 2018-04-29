US Intel Requests Firms' Help in Tracking Military Objects in N Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) requested firms to help surveying and mapping military-related facilities in North Korea via satellites and different sensors amid the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, CNN reported Sunday.

The request was made last week, with the inquiry’s response date set for May 18, according to CNN broadcaster.

"I can tell you with confidence that there's no topic that ends up more in [the Oval Office] than North Korea," NGA director Robert Cardillo told CNN.

He went on saying that various branches of US intelligence are holding briefings for the White House and other officials "almost every day."

Cardillo stressed that NGA would be one of the main monitors who would be checking whether North Korea fulfilled its recent commitments to denuclearize.

The reported requests are made amid the preparations for the upcoming meeting between Trump and Kim, set to take place in May. On Friday, Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks," and that the location for the meeting had been narrowed down to two or three sites.

North Korea's Denuclearization

Last week, Kim vowed that his country would stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as shut down a nuclear test site. Trump has welcomed the announcement calling it a "big progress."

As the Kim Jong-un reportedly specified during the epoch-making one-day inter-Korean summit on Friday that the closure of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site could take place before the upcoming meeting with Trump.

The meeting between Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in was held in the truce village of Panmunjom. The two leaders signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families.

