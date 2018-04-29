Putin, Moon Discuss Results of Inter-Korean Dialogue by Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's commitment to further contribute to the normalization of ties between South and North Koreas in a Sunday phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, according to the Kremlin's statement.

"Russia's readiness to further promote the establishment of the practical interaction between South and North Koreas was confirmed, in particular, through the implementation of large-scale trilateral infrastructure and energy projects," the statement read.

The Russian president stressed the importance of all involved parties' continued efforts to support the political solution for the existing issues, taking into account the settlement roadmap suggested by Russia and China.

"The topical issues of the bilateral agenda have been discussed with emphasis on the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas. The schedule of contacts on the highest level has been agreed upon," the statement read.

The conversation between the president took place days after a historic one-day summit in the village of Panmunjom. The meeting led to a long-awaited breakthrough in the relations of two countries, which have further escalated during last two years over North Korea's nuclear tests and South Korea's joint military drills with the US, Japan.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Ceases Nuke and Missile Tests, Trump Welcomes the Move

The two leaders signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families.

READ MORE: North Korean Leader Promised Not to Use Force, Close Nuclear Test Site — Seoul