Trump Says Meeting With North Korean Leader May Be Held in 3-4 Weeks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could take place in three or four weeks, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump said during a rally in Michigan the United States was not playing games.

"We're down to two countries as to a site, and we'll let you know what that site is," he said earlier at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.

"I don't think he's playing. It's never gone like this. It's never gone this far," he said during the press conference with Merkel. "I don't think it's ever had this enthusiasm for somebody — for them wanting to make a deal."

According to Trump, the US was "played beautifully like a fiddle" under past administrations as it sent money to the regime in exchange for a freeze of the North Korean nuclear weapons program.