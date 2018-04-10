Register
22:29 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010

    US to Deploy Harry Truman Strike Group to Middle East Amid Syria Tensions

    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    4114

    The move comes on the heels of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, which Moscow and Damascus have described as a provocation, while US President Donald Trump said would "be met forcefully."

    The US Navy announced that the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, currently stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, will head for a new deployment in the Middle East. The carrier, along with the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy and destroyers USS Arleigh Burke, USS Bulkeley, USS Forrest Sherman and USS Farragut, will head out for its new designation on April 11.

    According to the US Navy, two more destroyers, the USS Jason Dunham and USS The Sullivans, will join the strike group later. It was also reported that the German frigate FGS Hessen will accompany the group during the first half of the deployment.

    READ MORE: Trump, Macron Agree on Joint Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria

    US Navy representative Lt. Chloe Morgan noted that this is a "planned redeployment," but refused to disclose the date of the strike group's arrival and the length of its stay in the region. The group will act in the zone of operational responsibility of the 5th and the 6th US fleets. The 5th fleet is responsible for the western part of the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf, while the 6th fleet operates in Mediterranean.

    Earlier the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Navy may send the destroyer USS Porter in addition to another (the USS Donald Cook) currently stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

    What Happened in the Region?

    The carrier group's redeployment comes shortly after accusations were made by Washington against the Syrian government, accusing them of using chemical weapons in Douma that allegedly led to civilian casualties. US President Donald Trump accused Russia and Iran of helping Syrian President Bashar Assad and promised to decide on his response to the incident within 48 hours, noting that the military operation is not off the table.

    READ MORE: Does Presence of White Helmets Indicate False Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria?

    Damascus and Moscow, whose troops operate in the country under the authorization of the Syrian government (unlike US and its coalition, who also do not have a UN mandate), have dismissed the accusations. The Russian Foreign Ministry described them as a pretext to justify military intervention in Syria in order to help the remaining terrorist groups, which are losing the war against legitimate Syrian government.

    Russia's military chief of staff, General Valery Gerasimov, announced on March 13 that Moscow is aware of the planned provocations using a mock-up chemical attack by the militants in Eastern Ghouta. Concerns were again raised by Russia just hours before the alleged attack took place.

    What Were the Reactions of Damascus and Moscow?

    Damascus sent a formal invitation to OPCW experts to visit Douma and investigate the allegations. The OPCW confirmed that it has received the request and has asked the Syrian government to make all necessary preparations for the upcoming visit of their expert group. 

    READ MORE: OPCW to Send Experts to Syrian Douma to Probe Alleged Chemical Weapons Use

    Moscow sent out a team of chemical experts to the area of the alleged attack, but found neither traces of the chemical weapons, nor those, who had allegedly suffered in the result of the attack.

    What Did Happen After That?

    The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the incident in Syria. Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy to Syria, said that the UN is unable to verify the fact of the attack and attribute responsibility for it to someone for the moment and urged all parties to avoid further escalation of tensions. The Syrian envoy to the UN reminded that his country works in "unlimited cooperation with the OPCW," following the CWC rules and no longer possess chemical weapons.

    READ MORE: Paris Calls for UNSC Emergency Meeting to Discuss Alleged Chemical Use in Syria

    The next day two aircraft, later identified by Russia as Israeli, performed an airstrike on the Syrian Arab Air Force's (SyAAF) Tiyas airbase near Homs, also known as the T-4 airbase. The attack was slammed by Damascus, Moscow and Teheran. Israeli officials haven't confirmed or denied the information.

    Related:

    US Navy Submarines Test Fire Torpedoes in Arctic Exercises
    Russia Denies Reports About Blocking Signals From US Drones in Syria
    US Refuses to Face Reality in Alleged Syria Chemical Attack - Kremlin
    Trump to Escalate US Role in Syria?; New Death Penalty Documentary
    UN Consultant: 'We See Contradictory Signs on What Could Be US Stance on Syria'
    Tags:
    military redeployment, redeployment, US Navy, UN Security Council, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Mediterranean Sea, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse