OPCW to Send Experts to Syrian Douma to Probe Alleged Chemical Weapons Use

"Today, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has requested the Syrian Arab Republic to make the necessary arrangements for such a deployment. This has coincided with a request from the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation to investigate the allegations of chemical weapons use in Douma. The team is preparing to deploy to Syria shortly," the OPCW said in a statement posted on its website.
Reacting to the reports, the European Union and the United States stated that forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad were behind the attack. Trump has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow and Tehran of backing Assad and vowed that Damascus would pay a "big price."
READ MORE: US Refuses to Face Reality in Alleged Syria Chemical Attack - Kremlin
The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has refuted the reports. The Center's representatives inspected the place of the alleged attack and questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of any chemical poisoning.
All comments
Show new comments (0)