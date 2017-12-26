Register
11:14 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

    US Using Pyongyang Issue as Pretext to Continue Militarizing Asia-Pacific - SC

    © AP Photo/ Choo Sang-chul/Newsis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    103

    The Russian Security Council secretary has explained why Washington strives to deploy global missile defense systems in the Asia-Pacific.

    "It's no secret to anybody that the DPRK nuclear missile problem is, in fact, being used as a pretext for continuing the militarization of the Asia-Pacific region in the interests of containing Russia and China," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the "Argumenty i Fakty" (Arguments and Facts) newspaper.

    According to him, Washington "consistently realizes its plans to deploy elements of its global missile defense system in the countries of the region."

    Patrushev went on to say that in the event of war on the Korean peninsula, the United States would have to respect the lives of US citizens living in South Korea.

    READ MORE: North Korea Advises US to Give Up 'Pipe Dream' of Pyongyang Abandoning Nukes

    "As history shows, the US is not accustomed to respecting the lives of citizens of other states to achieve its goals. However, Washington will certainly take into account the fact that there are 250,000 Americans living in South Korea," Patrushev said, adding that in case of large-scale military operations on the Korean peninsula, their lives will be under threat.

    "And such losses in the language of the military of all countries of the world are deemed unacceptable. The positions of missile systems with operational and tactical missiles, barrel artillery and missile systems with volley fire by North Korea are at a distance of some 50 kilometers from Seoul," he stated.

    Image of Aggressor

    The Russian Security Council secretary has explained that Washington was using images of aggressor countries for its economic interests and acts, as it did during the Cold War, commenting on the new US national security strategy, calling Iran and the DPRK rogue states, while referring to Russia and China as "revisionist authoritarian powers" that challenge the US and seek to undermine their security. Among the priorities of US foreign policy, this document notes are "the strengthening of peace through the use of force" and "the spread of American influence."

    READ MORE: US Troops in Northern Europe Heighten New Cold War Tensions With Russia

    "Behind the images of aggressor countries imposed by Washington are real economic interests and the same expansionist ideas of the Cold War era, which have not changed for decades," Patrushev said.

    He recalled that the US military budget for 2018 amounted to almost $700 billion, including $4.6 billion to contain so-called "Russian aggression" in Europe, with $100 million being allocated to strengthen the defense of the Baltic States, and $350 million to be spent on military aid to Ukraine.

    READ MORE: 'Cold War Mentality': China Blasts Trump's New National Security Strategy

    "In the history of the twentieth century, there are many examples of the dire consequences that such infusions brought from overseas caused," he concluded.

    Tags:
    Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Asia-Pacific, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok