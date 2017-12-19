Register
19:16 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017.

    'Cold War Mentality': China Blasts Trump's New National Security Strategy

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    6240

    Contrary to the latest rapprochement between the US and People's Republic of China, the new document asserts an aggressive stance towards America's key trading partner.

    This Tuesday, PRC Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying scolded the Trump Administration for a provocative text of its new National Security Strategy (NSS), which accuses China of seeking to "shape a world antithetical to US values and interests" and engaging in "unfair trading practices."

    Hua urged the US to "abandon its Cold War mentality" as well as the "zero-sum game concept" in its dealings with other countries.

    READ MORE: Trump Reversal in New US National Security Strategy Threatens China, Russia

    Failure to do so, the spokeswoman cautioned, would "only harm [the US] as well as others."

    "China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and right to develop," she said. "No one should have the fantasy of expecting China to swallow the bitter fruit of harming its own interests," she added.

    At the same time, Hua noted that the United and China "share an important responsibility and have common interests in maintaining global peace, stability and prosperity" that form the foundation for the healthy development of bilateral relations.

    "The differences between China and the United States are even natural, and we must respect each other's basic interests," she stated.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Calls Xi's Visit to US 'Very Successful,' Hopes to Visit China
    The fallout heavily contrasts with the friendly relations between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

    Earlier this year, Trump made a pivot to Beijing, where he absolved China of any blame for "taking advantage" of previous administrations.

    Nevertheless, the tensions between the two countries have  recently escalated.

    READ MORE: Chinese Diplomat: Expect War if US Sends Navy Ships to Taiwan

    In September, the US Congress adopted National Defense Authorization Act that enables US Navy ships to enter Taiwan, which the PRC regards as its renegade province.

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Kremlin: New US Strategy Has 'Imperial Nature', Unwilling to Abandon Idea of Unipolar World
    China, which has repeatedly called Taiwan as the "most sensitive issue" in Sino-American relations, reacted negatively to these developments.

    Senior Chinese diplomat in Washington Li Kexin reportedly warned that "the day that a US Navy vessel arrives in Kaohsiung [Taiwan's main port] is the day that our People's Liberation Army unifies Taiwan with military force."

    In its condemnation of the NSS, China is joined by Russia, which was also branded as a "revisionist power" by the new program and blasted the document for its "imperial nature."

    Related:

    ‘Worst-Case Scenario’: Ahead of Trump-Xi Meet, China Balks at THAAD
    Trump Meets Xi but Are China and the US on a Collision Course?
    Xi, Trump Discussed Situation in Syria During Meeting in US
    Trump to Declare Russia, China as Competitors Challenging US Power - Reports
    Trump: China Must Use all Available Levers on N Korea to Curb Nuclear Program
    Tags:
    unipolar world order, values, revision, conflict, cooperation, economic, competition, US National Security Strategy, Li Kexin, Hua Chunying, Xi Jinping, United States, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok