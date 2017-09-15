US Air Force B-52 Strategic Bomber Arrives in UK

A US strategic bomber has arrived in Britain apparently as part of NATO military buildup in Europe.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A B-52 strategic bomber has landed at the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) base Fairford, which serves as a forward deployment location for the US and allied aircraft, the US European Command (EUCOM) said on Friday.

"The B-52 is scheduled to conduct theater integration, flying training, and joint and allied training to improve bomber interoperability," the release stated.

The release offered few details, however, the United States frequently sends nuclear-capable strategic bombers to the United Kingdom as part of NATO military buildup in Europe.

NATO has been boosting its military buildup in Eastern Europe, citing Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. Following the July 2016 summit, the alliance announced that it would deploy four multinational battalions to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities near the Russian border, emphasizing that Russia had never planned and does not plan to attack any NATO member.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksei Meshkov said that Moscow will act to ensure the country's security should NATO's buildup in Europe continue.