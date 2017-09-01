Russia Concerned Over NATO Policy Towards Euro-Atlantic - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the current state of the Russian foreign policy during the meeting with MGIMO-students.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is concerned over NATO’s efforts to change the military and political situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"NATO’s persistent efforts to change the military and political situation in the Euro-Atlantic region are especially concerning, including boosting military presence and infrastructure in regions bordering Russia, including, of course, the creation of a European segment of the global US missile defense," Lavrov said.

On September 1, Sergei Lavrov attains his traditional lecture on the Russian foreign policy to the newcoming MGIMO-students and professors. During his lecture, the Russian Foreign Minister touched upon cructial issues of the international relations, Russian ties with the US, EU, NATO, Russian stance on the Syrian crisis.