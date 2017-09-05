Russia Vows to Ensure Security if NATO Reinforcement in E Europe Continues

As NATO has boosted its military buildup in Eastern Europe over the several years, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that if the tendency continues, Moscow will act to ensure the country's security.

BLED, Slovenia (Sputnik) – Russia will do its utmost to ensure its security in case of further NATO reinforcements in eastern Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksei Meshkov said Tuesday.

"We will do everything in our power to guarantee our security as much as possible," he told reporters.

NATO has been boosting its military buildup in Eastern Europe, citing Russia's alleged meddling in the the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. Following the July 2016 summit, the alliance announced that it would deploy four multinational battalions to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities near the Russian border, emphasizing that Russia had never planned and does not plan to attack any NATO member.