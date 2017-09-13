Register
17:32 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    UK military

    Two British Soldiers Charged With Membership of Far-Right Terror Group

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 87 0 0

    Three British men, including two soldiers, have appeared in court on charges of being part of a banned neo-Nazi group, in just the latest indication Western military ranks are home to their fare share of extremists.

    Three men, including two British soldiers — Mikko Vehvilainen, Mark Barrett and Alexander Deakin — accused of being part of banned neo-Nazi group National Action (NA), appeared in Westminster magistrates court September 12 charged with terror offences.

    ​Vehvilainen, based at Sennybridge Camp, Wales, is also charged with possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism and publishing threatening, abusive or insulting material, by posting comments on a website intending to incite racial hatred. The 32-year-old is also charged with possessing pepper spray.

    Barrett, 24, based at Gaza Crescent in Dhekelia Garrison, Cyprus, faces a single charge of membership of NA, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000. The group has been described by the Home Office as "virulently racist, antisemitic and homophobic", and in December 2016 became the first extreme right-wing group to be banned under terrorism laws.

    "The group rejects democracy, is hostile to the British state and seeks to divide society by implicitly endorsing violence against ethnic minorities and perceived 'race traitors'," the Home Office says.

    ​Deakin, a civilian from Birmingham, faces the same charge as well as possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism, and distribution of a terrorist publication. The 22-year-old is also charged with inciting racial hatred concerning National Action stickers posted at Aston University campus in Birmingham in July last year.

    Arresting force West Midlands police said the arrests were "pre-planned and intelligence-led" and there was no risk to public safety.

    National Action

    NA is a racist neo-Nazi group established in 2013. Its members conduct street demonstrations and "stunts" to intimidate communities, and distribute propaganda to recruit young members.

    Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in Westminster. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Yui Mok
    UK Labour Lawmaker Jo Cox Killed for Political, Ideological Cause – Prosecutor

    Little is known about the size of the group or individual members, but charity Hope Not Hate has called NA a product of the "political and ideological demise" of the British National Party.

    The group has ties to Thomas Mair, the white supremacist who murdered Labour MP Jo Cox in West Yorkshire in June 2016. The killer's only statement in court was "death to traitors, freedom for Britain" — a slogan that appeared on NA's former website. After Cox's murder, the group posted online messages that included, "our thoughts go out to Thomas Mair" and "only 649 MPs to go."

    NA also published an image celebrating the terrorist attack on gay nightclub Pulse, in Orlando, Florida, and another depicting a police officer's throat being slit.

    Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jim Young
    Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016.

    The group has also repeatedly used the phrase "Hitler was right" at marches and in online propaganda, including videos depicting members performing Hitler salutes. Although NA has targeted Muslims, it is chiefly anti-Semitic, propagating Jewish conspiracy theories. As with many other far-right groups, NA foresee a coming race war. In the group's case, they believe Islamist terrorist attacks will trigger the ethnic conflict — and they see it as their role to lead legions of indigenous white residents of the UK into war against Jews.

    Police arrested 22 suspected members or associates of NA last year alone — but despite the crackdown, the group continues to operate by taking on different names (said to include Scottish Dawn and NS131) which have not yet been banned or proscribed as terrorist groups, a technique also employed by Anjem Choudary's national Islamist network.

    A German forces Bundeswehr officer enters the German Defense Ministry prior to a meeting between Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and about 100 top officers in Berlin, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Far-Right Bundeswehr Network Exposed as Group Storms German Justice Ministry

    According to Hope Not Hate, some hardline NA activists split off from the group prior to the December 2016 ban to form smaller, more extreme factions, including the undisruptively titled Omega Systems.

    Far-Right Magnets

    The UK is not the only country where far-right extremists have been uncovered in the ranks of the military.

    In May, a 28-year-old Bundeswehr Lieutenant named Franco A. was arrested on suspicion of terrorism, having allegedly drawn up a list of attack targets, including former German President Joachim Gauck and Justice Minister Heiko Maas. It was subsequently revealed the individual was a member of a network of right-wing extremists operating in the German army, which had planned to carry out terror strikes and blame them on refugees. In all, over 2,500 cases of right-wing extremism have been reported to Germany's military authorities between 2011 — 2017.

    ​When the Franco A. scandal broke, former lieutenant colonel in the Bundeswehr Juergen Rose told Sputnik Deutschland that many aspects of military life are attractive to people with far-right sympathies, such as its hierarchical organization, exercise of power and handling of weapons. For this reason, the army must be very careful in its recruitment in order to exclude those who hold extreme right-wing views.

    Related:

    UK Authorities Ban Neo-Nazi Group National Action
    Nazi Legacy Looms Large Over Bundeswehr Far-Right Terror Scandal
    Bundeswehr Reveals 2,500 Cases of Far-Right Extremism Since 2011
    German Military Investigating Far-Right, Nazi Sympathies in its Ranks
    Tags:
    far-right extremism, far-right militants, far-right, terrorism, military, National Action (UK), Bundeswehr, Jo Cox, Germany, United Kingdom, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok