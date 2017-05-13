German Prosecutors Probe Troops Over Links to Secret Anti-Refugee Army Cell

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Another German officer is suspected of having ties to a right-wing group in the German army allegedly plotting attacks aimed at discrediting refugees, local media reported on Friday.
On April 26, a 28-year-old first lieutenant of the German army, referred in media as Franco A., was detained in the German town of Hammelburg on suspicion of preparing a crime allegedly aimed against refugees. According to media reports, the Bundeswehr had proof of the detainee's far-right views.
According to Der Spiegel newspaper, another suspect, identified as Ralf G., who served in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told fellow servicemen about a group of officers at a military base in Illkirch, France, where Franco A. was stationed, which collected weapons to fight on the "right side" in case of a civil war.
According to media reports, Franco A. applied for asylum as a Syrian refugee in the German town of Giessen in late 2015, and was subsequently granted asylum, shelter and benefits in January 2016. During the registration it was not noticed that the "Syrian refugee" was of German descent and did not speak Arabic but only French. He allegedly planned to commit a serious crime and blame it on refugees.
All comments
Show new comments (0)