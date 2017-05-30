Register
00:06 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO officer in Afghanistan

    NATO Record in Fighting Terror in Afghanistan Study in Failure - Ex-USAF Colonel

    © AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    127 0 0

    Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski says that NATO’s experience and track record in combating Islamic extremism and terrorism in Afghanistan and in trying to build up state structures there has been a failure.

    Rudy Ayala (2nd L) Law Enforcement Professional embeded with the Marine corps questions opium poppy farmers at Maranjan village in Helmand province on April 25, 2011 as US Marines from Border Adviser Team (BAT) and Explosive Ordance Disposal 1st and 2nd Marine Division (Forward) and Afghanistan National Police take patrol in the area
    © AFP 2017/ Bay ISMOYO
    Slashing US Funds to Afghanistan Could Cause Country to ‘Implode,’ Experts Warn
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — NATO’s experience and track record in combating Islamic extremism and terrorism in Afghanistan and in trying to build up state structures there has been a failure, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

    "NATO has experience with ‘fighting terrorism’ because of its long involvement in supporting various Kabul governments, training local Afghan military and police forces, aiding civil society and presumably fighting the opium trade," Kwiatkowski acknowledged.

    However, the military alliance’s lack of success in each of these fields was clear, Kwiatkowski observed.

    "In each of these areas, as with the US intervention and activities in these areas, the result has been partial to complete failure, combined with a large financial burden and the loss or physical impairment of some percentage of NATO deployed soldiers," she pointed out.

    NATO had failed therefore to develop any credible expertise that would likely be effective in the campaign to destroy the Islamic State (Daesh), Kwiatkowski noted.

    "This sort of experience is unlikely to assist in any broader war against the Islamic State," she said.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the alliance’s decision to formally join the campaign against the Islamic State at the alliance summit in Brussels last week.

    However, NATO’s involvement in anti-Islamic State activities in Syria were bound to generate confusion as most of the alliance’s leading member states were publicly committed to toppling the country’s legitimate government, Kwiatkowski recalled.

    US troops board a helicopter in Afghanistan
    © Wikipedia
    McMaster: Trump's Decision on Sending Additional US Troops to Afghanistan Yet to Come
    "This contradictory aim has already led to confusion, failure, conflict between Russia, the United States and others, and unnecessary death and destruction in the region," she stated.

    NATO was not well funded, so much of what it would promise to do against the Islamic State was unlikely to ever be delivered, Kwiatkowski added.

    "The fundamental impact will be minimal, as this decision is made by a NATO leadership that wishes simply to be seen as relevant and deserving of increased funding from member states, without really changing anything that it [they] are already doing," she said.

    NATO’s new role offered no useful innovation or initiative, Kwiatkowski also remarked.

    There was "no specifically unique function that NATO is bringing to the table. It is mainly just sloganeering that may serve to fend off needed budget cuts," she stated.

    The attempt to make NATO more integrated in the global fight against the Islamic State could backfire, Kwiatkowski warned.

    It could "increase the likelihood of a problem in the Middle East or elsewhere, whereby some NATO country is harmed in some way, and the defense clause of the NATO agreement is invoked," she said.

    The decision to join the anti-Islamic State campaign was likely to prove controversial as NATO already faced increasing unpopularity in Europe, a growing history of ineffectiveness and a lack of justification for its military capabilities and spending levels, Kwiatkowski concluded.

    Related:

    US, NATO Attempt to Slander Moscow to Cover Up Afghani Miscalculation
    McMaster: Trump's Decision on Sending US Troops to Afghanistan Yet to Come
    Australia 'Open' to US Request for More Troops in Afghanistan
    US Army Issues Another $142 Million Contract to 'Mentor' Afghan Security Forces
    Trump's Office Still Reviewing Policy on US Forces in Afghanistan - Tillerson
    Tags:
    Daesh, NATO, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok