All 28 NATO Members Seem Ready for Continued Presence in Afghanistan - Dunford

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that NATO has received a request from its military authorities to increase its military presence in Afghanistan with a few thousand troops, and is assessing it, a decision is expected in coming weeks.

"I was very encouraged by the tone in Brussels and around the room, I think it’s fair to say 28 of the 28 nations sitting around the table all were committed to an enduring presence in Afghanistan," Dunford told reporters.

In the end of April, Stoltenberg told German Die Welt newspaper that NATO could increase the number of troops in Afghanistan, but the decision about it would be made in June.

On Tuesday, media reported that NATO had asked London to consider increasing its military presence in Afghanistan now amounting to some 500 UK troops.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission has been operating in Afghanistan since January 2015. The participants aim to advise and train the Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan has been torn apart by the activities of terrorist organizations, such as Taliban and more recently the Islamic State, both outlawed in Russia, as they continue carrying out attacks against civilian and military targets in the country.