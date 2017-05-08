Afghanistan Forces Eliminate Head of Daesh in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghan Special Forces eliminated head of the Islamic State (Daesh) Khorasan Province (Daesh-Khorasan, the Afghan wing of Daesh) Abdul Hasib, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday.

"Head of ISIS-K in Afghanistan Abdul Hasib has been killed in a raid led by Afg Special Forces in eastern Nangarhar," the president’s office said on Twitter, adding that the government has "strong commitment to annihilate terrorists groups in the country and provide peaceful environment to the Afghan residents."

US Forces in Afghanistan also confirmed the death of the terrorist leader, adding that Hasib was killed in a combined Afghan and US raid on April 27.

Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson called the operation "another important step" in the campaign to destroy Daesh-Khorasan Province in 2017.

Late in April, US Department of Defense said that a joint US-Afghan military operation in Nangarhar province likely resulted in death of Abdul Hasib and 35 other IS operatives.