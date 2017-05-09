Over 50 Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghanistan Forces Eliminate Head of Daesh in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 50 militants were killed in a series of airstrikes that hit the southern Afghan province of Paktia, according to reports.

The TOLOnews broadcaster reported Monday citing the provincial police chief that foreign aircraft had hit a border area of Paktia killing at least 40 militants in the Dand Aw Patan district.

At least 15 more militants were killed and six more were injured in the airstrike that took place in the Nari Kotal district, the broadcaster added.

According to the news outlet there have not been civilian casualties in the airstrikes.

The Asian state has been facing instability for decades, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terrorist groups, such as Daesh or Taliban, both outlawed in many countries, including Russia.