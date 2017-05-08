'Simply Naïve' to Think Pentagon is Capable of Tackling Daesh in This Country

"I think it's above their strength. They are more likely to reduce the level of Daesh's activity in certain provinces by forcing them to relocate to temporary hideouts in other areas," he said.
Tackling Daesh in Afghanistan would not be easy because Washington lacks experience needed to efficiently deal with guerrilla warfare, the analyst added.
"The fight against guerrilla forces regardless of their ideology is a complex effort, which includes political, economic and administrative measures. It is simply naïve to say that Americans would come, carry out several operations and Daesh would suddenly disappear," he said.
In April, the Pentagon dropped a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) in Afghanistan. The mission marked the first time the weapon, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," was used in combat. The GBU-43/B is the largest non-nuclear weapon in Washington's arsenal.
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)