Register
22:34 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The new AEW&C aircraft, the Shaanxi KJ-500

    China Deploys New Spy Aircraft in Disputed South China Sea

    Top81
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 7301

    China has extended its surveillance and monitoring operations to include the deployment of a new early warning system- and radar-equipped aircraft.

    The KJ-500 recently took off joined older patrol aircraft at the Jialaishi Air Base on Hainan Island, the southernmost province of China that sits prominently in the disputed South China Sea, according to satellite image from DigitalGlobe. 

    The KJ-500 can monitor the movements of up to 60 planes within a 470 kilometer radius of the plane, according to the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. Like the J-20’s comparisons to the F-35, the KJ-500 reportedly looks an awful lot like a replica of US early-warning aircraft because of how the radar dome is mounted atop the plane’s fuselage.

    China H-20 Hypersonic Stealth Fighter Bomber Concept
    © Photo: Youtube/arronlee33
    China Prepares Secretive H-20 Strategic Stealth Bomber

    This radar can be used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and general intelligence gathering, according to the plane’s manufacture. This capability may become more useful in the South China Sea where many nations claim ancestral or territorial right to different islets, reefs, and coral shelves. 

    The plane’s deployment to the air base in Hainan marks its first, Defense News reported. The images have just been released, but records show that the landing of the KJ-500 dates to late March.

    The stakes are high in the South China Sea. A military conflict in the South China Sea could risk the safe passage of trade ships creating $5 trillion in economic value annually, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

    Two excavators are pictured at a construction site on Taiping island in the Spratly chain in the South China Sea on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ SAM YEH
    Satellite Images: Beijing Installing Missile Systems on Disputed South China Sea Islands
     

    The US has not taken sides on territorial disputes between China, the Philippines, and Taiwan, even though the Philippines is a military ally, the CFR said. US Secretary of State called China’s island building in the Spratly archipelago an “illegal taking of disputed areas without regard for international norms.” 

    In July 2016, the international tribunal at The Hague ruled that Beijing did not have legitimate claims over islands in the Spratlys while rebuffing artificial island construction, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    'China Has Achieved Irreversible Shift in Balance of Power in South China Sea'
    Global Leaders That Have Endorsed China's One Belt, One Road Initiative
    China, Russia to Sign Deal on Primorye-1 International Transport Corridor
    US THAAD Systems Incapable of Intercepting China’s ICBMs, Ex-US Official Says
    China's One Belt, One Road Financing Welcomes Local Currencies, Says PBOC Chief
    Tags:
    KJ-500, The Hague's Arbitration Court, Council on Foreign Relations, Rex Tillerson, Hainan Island, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok