24 December 2016
    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015.

    China Reportedly Aims to Send More Missiles to Disputed South China Sea Islands

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    5137484

    Beijing intends to deploy more surface-to-air missiles to the disputed islands in the South China Sea, US media reported on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US intelligence agencies say they think China will move CSA-6b and HQ-9 weapons to the contested South China Sea territories from the island of Hainan, Fox News reported.

    China's Navy seizes American underwater drone in South China Sea
    © Photo: Youtube/25th Hour
    China Decides to Return US Underwater Drone Captured in South China Sea
    US authorities has come to the conclusion based on new satellite images from Hainan, according to media report.

    The Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, are contested by China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

    In July, the international tribunal at the The Hague rejected Beijing's claims on the islands and rebuked its activity in the South China Sea, including the construction of artificial land.

    The US Navy continues freedom of navigation patrols in the area despite protests by China.

    missile, South China Sea, Hainan, Spratly Islands, China
      peaceactivist2
      As President Trump has said "build the military to a so mighty that no one dare to challenge. China must equipped those outpost to the point where no one dare to challenge, and that is the only best insurance policy for peace.
    • Reply
      topolcats
      China has all the right to defend herself against American provocation!
    • Reply
      michael
      yes, ok. So what?
