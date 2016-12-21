Register
    China H-20 Hypersonic Stealth Fighter Bomber Concept

    China Prepares Secretive H-20 Strategic Stealth Bomber

    © Photo: Youtube/arronlee33
    Military & Intelligence
    2113416596

    China’s secretive H-20 bomber is well on its way to becoming a fully developed next-generation strategic stealth aircraft, but not in the near future.

    A Chinese admiral said that China and the rest of the world must be patient while waiting for the H-20 to be launched.

    China has not yet produced an operational, large-tonnage bomber aircraft capable of hitting long-range targets. Nevertheless, a host of technologies that Beijing expects the "legendary" aircraft to carry, including cruise missiles and nuclear arms, "are all in place," Rear Admiral Yin Zhuo of the People’s Liberation Army said, ripening the conditions for the country’s development of a stealth bomber.

    China’s current H-6 bomber lacks long-range capacity, according to Xinhua. As a result, the country is looking to phase out the H-6 with a new aircraft that will "surely" be on par with the US B-2 Spirit stealth warcraft. Northrop Grumman first deployed the B-2 in 1989 and the weapons corporation has since devised blueprints for the B-21 Raider program, a next generation of Long Range Strike Bombers.

    Long Range Strike Bomber concept art
    Northrup Grumman
    Why the US Air Force Won't Say How Much the New B-21 Bomber Will Cost

    Critics note that China is sticking to its traditional strategy of using the proven technologies of more advanced countries to achieve new design requirements, seen by many as a smart move, as it lowers China’s design costs and lead time for the H-20’s development.

    Whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked documents in 2015 demonstrating that China stole F-35 data from manufacturer Lockheed. Based on the F-35’s continued struggles, it’s hard to say which country will actually benefit. 

    Xinhua claims that it will "leverage the rich technical reserves" from the evolution of its J-20 stealth jet, which mirrors the Lockheed F-22 Raptor and the Russian Sukhoi PAK FA, as well as the Y-20 cargo transporter, the largest military airplane in production. Another Chinese military official, Li Li, added that successfully developing a stealth supersonic bomber would be "technically demanding indeed."

    Tags:
    H-6, H-20, B-21, J-20, B-2 Bomber, People's Liberation Army Air Force, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Yin Zhuo, China
      nuclearstarr
      Good thing it is a secret!
    • Reply
      yqymppaw
      with what engines?
      Chinese are complete dummies when it comes to make innovations.
    • Reply
      cast235
      China will loiter inside Russia at will, unstoppable thanks to RUSSIAN STUPIDITY, Russia need secrecy on weapons.
      Since the Soviet Union was collapsed. Russia ..CAN'T SHUT IT , one second!!!

      Russia MUST beef up security at all costs. The good old days are OVER. And west , will do everything with MALICE. from investing to anything.
      To WIN Russia MUST shut UP!!
      How China knows all Pak fa parameters to COPY CAT it? Stolen online? In war and love you can NEVER EVER FOREVER TRUST NO ONE.

      PAK FA should had been ultra secret for at least 10 years after induction. Oh China will TAP./. Maybe illegally. NO ONE allowed in.
      IF Russia doesn't care about secrecy,, and specially, CORPORATE SECRECY, showing no plans, NOTHING until after the weapons, planes, ship w.e is to be build, Russia will lose the edge.
      New cars of say 2019, MUST be under wraps. And now E.U have satellites that see the core of earth as never before. What it means? It can study Russia's foundries!!! Knowing ALL Russia build and how.
      U.S have lasers on ocean from space for 10 years. What that means. It can know all submerged TOO.
      THAT'S a SPACE WEAPONS PROGRAM.. DUMMIES!!
      Eventually of course long ago, U.S will try to find subs and kill them from SPACE!!! ONLY AN IDIOT SAVANT doesn't get it.
      And what Russia doing? NOTHING!!!
      First to counter all that, while other team catches up. FORGET WEST IN SPACE!! Do your own platforms.

      TRUMP just made a team to study and recommend on trade etc..
      Why RUSSIA SO SLOW?
      Build one linked to academia. Academia can help monitor every nation, tribe on earth. And train future TRADERS , Entrepreneurs etc., BUT WOW.. ALL Russia do is talking about west 24/7.
      THAT'S why they get , chest filled. They THINK they , doing real BAD.
      JUST SHUT UP. ERECT real sanctions back , start from there. Like NO INVESTMENT to sanctioning countries etc. ENJOY.
    • Reply
      michael
      the Chinese have an interesting usage of the word secret. :)
    • Reply
      seanrkearney
      China is the ascendant superpower and nothing will change that. I can not imagine it will take them long to have everything the West has and much more besides. Threatening them is absurd. Peaceful trade makes more sense.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      By the west constantly threatening China it will only motivate them to move quickly on having their stealth bomber ready asap. Nothing good will come out of taunting China in their own waters. The US better watch out ! Screwing around in the Ukraine , taunting Russia , helping the militants ( aka Daesh ) in Syria, and now screwing around the South China Sea ........ This is not what I call being a respectful superpower. It gives the impression to the rest of the world they are war mongers. Not a good image for the US.
