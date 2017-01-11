Tillerson: Beijing's Illegal Actions in South China Sea Disregard Int'l Norms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Beijing’s military actions and building in the disputed areas of the South China Sea are illegal and disregard international norms, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.
"We should also acknowledge the realities about China. China’s island-building in the South China Sea is an illegal taking of disputed areas without regard for international norms," Tillerson stated.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Its south china sea .. not international sea or murican sea Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But not as bad as the terrorist American government in disregarding international norms and starting unlawful wars on sovereign nations. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This man most probably does not know anything about China. His history manual was and is CNN. People to understand the Chinese has to go much before Jesus, where England and the USA did not exist yet in the word map. This is the problem with american people, more than 75% of its population know nothing about the world. Majority believe what the mass media let them to read, the same happen, in England where for example the monarchi live full time on what the papers are talking about the royal family. They belive fully in the polls. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another azzclown hypocrite, since when has the us g ever recognised or followed or cared about international norms or laws hardly ever and certainly not inthe last 50 years if ever
ViTran
Mitach2002
landauroj
silkwillie