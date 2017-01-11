Tillerson: Beijing's Illegal Actions in South China Sea Disregard Int'l Norms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Beijing’s military actions and building in the disputed areas of the South China Sea are illegal and disregard international norms, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"We should also acknowledge the realities about China. China’s island-building in the South China Sea is an illegal taking of disputed areas without regard for international norms," Tillerson stated.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!