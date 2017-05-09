NATO Asks UK to Consider Sending More Troops to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC broadcaster, which does not cite its sources, the request, made in the past few weeks, is expected to be discussed at the Wednesday meeting between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

© AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq Trump's Advisers Reportedly Propose Plan to Change US Strategy in Afghanistan

In the end of April, Stoltenberg told German Die Welt newspaper that NATO could increase the number of troops in Afghanistan, but the decision about it would be made in June.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission has been operating in Afghanistan since January 2015. The participants aim to advise and train the Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan has been torn apart by the activities of terrorist organizations, such as Taliban and more recently the Islamic State, both outlawed in Russia, as they continue carrying out attacks against civilian and military targets in the country.

