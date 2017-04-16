Tax Day Protests: Iraq War Veteran Caught on Camera Punching Out Woman

Register
    In a story sure to anger veterans, feminists and anyone who believes that a fight should be fair, a white male fundamentalist identified as a US veteran has been recorded violently punching an unarmed woman at a protest event, and then running away.

    Reported to be allied with a white nationalist group, a man said to be Iraq War veteran Nathan Damigo was captured on video as he ran up to a woman at a protest event in Berkeley, California, quickly lashing out at her with his right fist, and felling her instantly. He then turns from the camera and sprints away.

    Video posted showing the assault has gone viral, leading to calls for Damigo's arrest, according to Raw Story.

    While it is unknown what sparked Damigo's choice of people to punch, it is known that he not only served in the Iraq War, but also did five years in prison for armed robbery. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Damigo reportedly pulled a gun on a cab driver that he mistakenly believed to be Iraqi, resulting in his arrest and sentencing.

    Reports say that Damigo is currently unemployed and lives in a family compound in the small town of Oakdale, California, in the foothills of the Sierra-Nevada mountain range.

    The protest at Berkeley was part of a much larger April 15 nationwide anti-Trump action to encourage the unwilling US president to release his tax returns, as all US presidents since Nixon have done, in a show of financial transparency.

    Tags:
    veteran, White Nationalism, unarmed, sucker punch, fight, anti-Trump protest, Southern Poverty Law Center, Donald Trump, California, Berkeley
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Reported to be allied with a white nationalist group
      --
      That's not white nationalism. WN is not white supremacist (as the article implies) and it isn't neocon. But it also needs to be mentioned that these freak protestors are crazy and the video is very selective. It looks like the women is stomping on someone on the ground. We don't know what happened, but she was definitely engaged in physical action before he hit her.

      Reportedly? By who? A lot wrong with this propaganda article. Someone at Sputnik is really putting it out tonight.
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      That's not surprising: beating up on weaker opponents who disagree with the president then running away from consequences is how the US military behaves. It's not surprising then that military veterans would do this kind of thing as civilians. And criminal behavior like robbery is typical of US soldiers too.
    • Reply
      cirdanx
      Come on Sputnik, normally you don´t fall for this stuff.

      The women is an ANTIFA thug, who went there proclaiming beforehand that she will return with the scalps of "neo-nazis". The little girl jumped into a fight and started stomping on a guy on the ground, she got what she deserved.

      And the violence was also started by the leftists idiots. There is enough video footage to proof this.

      And those were not tax-protests, these are the same professional protestors who rioted before on Berkley.

      You usually do better than this when reporting.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jasin reply tocirdanx(Show commentHide comment)
      cirdanx, Whoever is posting stuff to the page is a rabid hater of Trump. I don't know who decides what is on the page, but there are several similar articles, hit pieces on Trump that imply that the violence will be gone if Trump is gone.
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinnerin reply tocirdanx(Show commentHide comment)
      cirdanx, Yes, you are correct, and she had hands on him first. Btw, she's jewish.
