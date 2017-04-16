Register
23:34 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Fox News Loved Trump’s Afghan Bomb So Much They Made a Music Video About It

    Fox News Loved Trump’s Afghan Bomb So Much They Made a Music Video About It

    YouTube (screenshot)
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5679310

    Identifying America’s love of violence and the endless ways that organizations profit from its use is a sucker’s game, at best, but Fox News, always there to remind you of why we fight, has held up its end of the bargain with a new celebration of death -- this time trumped up as a music video.

    On Thursday the Trump administration, seen to be releasing the reigns on the US military, dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in America's considerable arsenal in a remote area of Afghanistan, for the sake of killing less than 40 supposed terrorists.

    The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb. (File)
    © REUTERS/
    MOAB Strike Reveals More About Trump Than Previously Thought

    Named MOAB, for Massive Ordnance Air Blast (or, popularly, Mother of all Bombs), the ten-ton explosive, one of only 15 built to date, was tested for the first time in a real-world setting. In using the fantastically-destructive weapon, Washington is claiming that it seeks to end the existence of Daesh in Afghanistan.

    The enormous bomb, with a yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT, detonated successfully, killing, it is estimated, some 40 extremists, as well as an as-yet-undetermined number of civilians, according to Think Progess.

    While the event was reported world-wide, including by Sputnik, Fox News took it to another level by turning the killings into a celebration which included stirring patriotic music.

    The Fox News hosts traded quips about the deadly event, and showed a black and white surveillance video of the detonation several times, while playing jumped-up American pop music with a pounding beat and simple lyrics that call for killing as an act of revenge.

    Under the administration of US President Donald Trump, now in only its third month, civilian casualties are rising quickly as a result of rapidly-increasing US military involvement in the Middle East.

    The MOAB bomb crater may never reveal how many civilians have been killed, as the power of the blast can obliterate all organic matter within up to a square mile.

    But that is not the only use of deadly force in the region by an ever-more destructive US military machine.

    On the same day as the Pentagon sent the MOAB on its first foray into the real world, the US-led coalition in Syria bombed and killed at least 18 soldiers allied with the force, in what the Washington Post has termed the "worst confirmed friendly-fire incident" to date against Daesh.

    In March, a US friendly-fire incident resulted in the death of at least 200 civilians in Mosul, just after two other accidental bombings by US forces killed an undetermined number of civilians outside the war-torn city.

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Less-Than-Friendly Fire: US Military Conducts Too Many 'Mistaken' Airstrikes in Syria

    Adding to that tally is the first incursion by US forces into Yemen since the new president was inaugurated, which saw the death of a Navy SEAL alongside the killings of at least 23 Yemeni civilians, including many children.

    Freely taking credit for the sudden rise in collateral deaths in the Middle East, Trump has stated that he has given the Pentagon what he terms "total authorization," adding, " that's why they have been so successful lately."

    In making a celebratory music video to mark the wartime detonation of the largest non-nuclear weapon in America's arsenal, Fox News gleefully seeks to bolster that part of human nature that we all would like to go away.

    Related:

    Who's Next: US Drops MOAB in Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions With N Korea
    US MOAB Bomb in Afghanistan Unlikely to Improve Political Situation - NGO
    MOAB Bomb Strike Kills 36 Daesh Fighters in Afghanistan - Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    party, bomb, Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), After Party, bomb blast, U.S. Navy SEALs, Fox News, Geraldo Rivera, Donald Trump, Washington DC, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok