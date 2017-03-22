US-Led Coalition Investigating Reports of Civilian Deaths in Raqqa Strike

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Activist groups reported on Tuesday that a coalition strike on a school outside Raqqa killed and injured dozens of internally-displaced people who were sheltering in the building.

© REUTERS/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch Hundreds of Refugees Feared to Be Victims of US Coalition's Strikes on School Near Raqqa

Syria’s SANA news service said the building was located south of the town of Mansour, about 19 miles west of Raqqa.

"We have no indication that an airstrike struck civilians near Raqqah as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims, however, since we have conducted several strikes near Raqqa we will provide this information to our civilian casualty team for further investigation," the spokesperson said.

Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike.

The daily coalition strike report issued for Tuesday listed 18 strikes near Raqqa, including three that hit buildings. Two buildings were described as held by Daesh, and a third was said to be Daesh headquarters.