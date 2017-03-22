Dozens Killed in Likely US-Led Coalition Strike on School Near Raqqa - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Dozens mostly women and children were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa, local media reported Wednesday.

"Dozens civilians were killed and injured, most of them women and children, as a result of the attack," the source was quoted as saying by the SANA news service.

Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike.