Dozens Killed in Likely US-Led Coalition Strike on School Near Raqqa - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Dozens mostly women and children were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa, local media reported Wednesday.
"Dozens civilians were killed and injured, most of them women and children, as a result of the attack," the source was quoted as saying by the SANA news service.
Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Everyone is watching your actions America. blowing up a school is not cool. How long will you get away with this is anyone's guess but this sort of action can get out of hand very quickly. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete When Americans & their vassals kill civilians, it is called "collateral damage" and is totally accepted by their media. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I suppose the American's will claim the women and children were all military targets and had to be bombed.... Pretty scummy behavior USA. When Syria draw bead and shoots down one of your attackers in the time ahead it will be their own fault. Trying to get all freaked out and escalate after such a defense may bring far more punishing forces to the conflict. America is not welcome in this fight and has been warned.
